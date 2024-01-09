Brett Kemp Signs PTO with AHL's Manitoba Moose

January 9, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, announced today by virtue of a Swamp Rabbit Moving Transaction that Brett Kemp has signed a professional try-out with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.

Kemp heads up to the AHL on a "PTO" for the second time this season. The 6'1", 185-pound forward recently returned to the Upstate after playing 14 games with the San Jose Barracuda, and logged a goal and five assists. Before heading to the Moose, Kemp had three points in as many games last weekend, registering an assist on Friday, January 4th, against the South Carolina Stingrays, and the game-winning tally and a helper on Sunday, January 7th, on the road in a rematch with South Carolina.

A native of Yorkton, Sask., Kemp, 23, is one point shy of 100 as a Greenville Swamp Rabbit, collecting 46 goals and 53 assists in 89 games. Over the course of his career, the third-year pro has seen action in 20 AHL games, compiling a goal and five assists with the San Jose Barracuda and Ontario Reign. Prio to turning professional, Kemp skated 255 games in the WHL with the Medicine Hat Tigers, Edmonton Oil Kings, and Everett Silvertips, earning 96 goals and 218 points.

The Swamp Rabbits return home this week to take on the Orlando Solar Bears for two games on Wednesday, January 10th, and Friday, January 12th, with puck drop slated for both games at 7:05 p.m. EST inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Friday's game is "Jazz Night", presented by The Lost Cajun, featuring live music from local performers throughout the entire game. The Lost Cajun will also giveaway branded beads to the first 1,000 fans, good for a free appetizer between now and Mardi Gras on February 13th.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.