Extra Inning Homer Dooms Travs for Second Time this Week

Corpus Christi, TX-For the second time this week, the Corpus Christi Hooks hit a walk-off home run in extra innings to beat the Arkansas Travelers, taking a 7-6 win in 11 innings on Friday night. David Hensley hit the winning blast off of Travs reliever Michael Stryffeler who also surrendered the game winning blast on Tuesday. After the second inning, there was never more than one run separation between the teams. The Travs had leads in both the 10th and 11th innings but could not close out the game either time.

Moments That Mattered

* Jake Scheiner and Joe Rizzo smacked consecutive doubles to draw Arkansas even in the 7th inning.

* Corpus Christi tied the game immediately in the bottom of the 10th and loaded the bases with no one out. The Hooks thought they had won (and celebrated on the field) when Marty Costes shot a ball past first base but it was ruled to have hit the baserunner resulting in the first out of the inning and keeping the game going. Jordan Cowan then made a diving stop with the infield in and throwing from on the ground got a force out at the plate as Brian O'Keefe hung on to the one hop throw with the runner sliding into him for the second out. Jack Anderson then induced a fly out to end the inning and keep the game going.

* With two out in the 11th, Jake Scheiner drove in Connor Lien with the go-ahead run giving the Travs hope.

* Hensley's walk-off shot came on a 3-2 pitch and went to right field.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Jake Scheiner: 2-5, BB, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

* C Brian O'Keefe: 2-5, 2 runs, 2B, RBI

* RF Stephen Wrenn: 3-5, 2B, 3 RBI

* RHP Moises Gomez: 1.2 IP, H, K

* RHP Jack Anderson: 3 IP, 4 H, UER, BB

News and Notes

* None of the first four games in this series have lasted nine innings.

* Hooks hitting coach Rafael Pena was ejected in the 10th inning.

* The benches (semi) cleared in the 9th inning when Corpus Christi DH Norel Gonzalez thought he had been hit by a pitch intentionally. The Hooks came out of their dugout forcing the Travs out as well but order was quickly restored.

Up Next

The Travs try to bounce back on Saturday night as the series continues with right-hander Devin Sweet (0-0, 4.15) on the hill against righty Cesar Rosado (0-1, 10.80). First pitch is set for 7:05 and the game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App and milb.tv.

