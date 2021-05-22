Wild Game Ends with Hensley Walk-Off Homer

CORPUS CHRISTI - In a game that involved both benches clearing, rain showers and a false walk-off, David Hensley provided the heroics for a 7-6 Hooks win over the Arkansas Travelers in 11 innings Friday at Whataburger Field.

Hensley lifted a 3-2 fastball into the right field bullpen off Michael Stryffeler for a walk-off homer (4). It was Stryffeler's second game-ending blast surrendered this week following J.J. Matijevic's winner Tuesday night.

The teams traded three-spots over the first two innings, including a two-run C.J. Stubbs double.

The Hooks took a 4-3 lead on a wacky play in the sixth inning, when Matijevic grounded to second with the bases loaded. A run came across, but Marty Costes tried to follow right behind and was tagged out at home, ending a chance for more. Arkansas responded the next inning on back-to-back doubles by Jake Scheiner and Joe Rizzo.

Things really heated up in the ninth when Norel Gonzalez was hit by a pitch, causing both benches to clear and receive warnings, though nothing escalated further.

In the 10th, the Hooks loaded the bases with the score 5-5. Costes grounded one through the hole as the Hooks celebrated, but the umpire claimed it struck Chandler Taylor on the way by, leading to more fireworks from the home dugout.

But in the 11th, Hensley stepped in with his team trailing 6-5 to win it after 4 hours, 25 minutes.

Brett Daniels pitched 4.0 innings of one-run ball in relief, striking out seven. Nick Hernandez (1-1) threw 2.0 scoreless.

Costes went 3-for-6 in the contest, boosting his season average to a robust .390. Astros top prospect Pedro León was 2-for-5 with a walk.

For the Travs, former Hook Stephen Wrenn went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.

Cesar Rosado gets the start Saturday for the Hooks. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will receive a Hooks Black jersey, courtesy of CITGO.

