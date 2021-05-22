Sweet Stops Hooks in 6-2 Loss

CORPUS CHRISTI - There was nothing sweet about the Hooks' 6-2 loss to the Arkansas Travelers as right-hander Devin Sweet dominated over 7.0 innings Saturday at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks jumped Sweet in the second inning when Chandler Taylor launched an opposite-field solo homer (3). But Sweet (1-0) settled in to allow just four more hits and a run while striking out eight.

Arkansas capitalized on some erratic pitching by Hooks starter Cesar Rosado, who walk a pair and hit two batters over 4.0 innings of work. Former Hook Stephen Wrenn did damage again, lofting a two-run single in the third for a 3-1 Travs lead.

Dom Thompson-Williams added a solo homer off Rosado (0-2) to make it 4-1 and ultimately put the game out of reach.

Taylor finished 2-for-3, accounting for both Hooks runs. Marty Costes had a hit to extend his hitting streak to 10 games; He's reached base in all 11 games he's played this season.

The teams square off in the series finale Sunday at 1:05 p.m. for Mrs. Baird's Dollar Day and H-E-B Kids Day. Chad Donato (1-1, 3.27) is slated to start for the Hooks.

