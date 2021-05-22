Riders Blank Missions in 4-0 Win

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders shutout the San Antonio Missions on Saturday in a 4-0 victory from Nelson Wolff Stadium.

The Riders (11-5) used six pitchers in the win. Hans Crouse started, throwing two perfect innings before Hever Bueno (2-0) entered and earned the win with two innings of his own. Alex Speas (0.2 innings), Fernery Ozuna (1.1), Joe Gatto (1.0) and Cole Uvila (2.0, save) then combined to finish the shutout out of the bullpen.

On the offensive side, the Riders drew first blood in the first when Missions (7-10) starter Adrian Martinez (0-2) balked in Bubba Thompson for the game's first run in the first inning.

In the fifth, Diosbel Arias plated Elier Hernandez on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-0.

That score held until the ninth when Hernandez scored Thompson on an RBI groundout and Steele Walker came in on a wild pitch to advance the lead to 4-0.

The RoughRiders finish off their series with San Antonio on Sunday, May 23 with a 2:05 p.m. first pitch. RHP A.J. Alexy (1-0, 1.80) will start for the Riders while San Antonio will send RHP Caleb Boushley (0-2, 7.94) to the mound.

