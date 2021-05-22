Missions Leave 14 Runners on Base in 4-0 Loss to Frisco

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions spoiled multiple scoring chances during Saturday night's 4-0 loss to Frisco. The team went 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and left 14 runners on base.

The RoughRiders took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Bubba Thompson started the game with a triple off Missions' starter Adrian Martinez. Martinez bounced back to get the next batter and it appeared that he had gotten the third batter out as well. However, Martinez was called for a balk, and Thompson scored on the play.

Frisco nearly added more runs in the top of the third inning. With two outs in the inning, Martinez allowed back-to-back singles, putting a runner in scoring position. After a mound visit, he was able to retire the next batter, escaping the jam.

Frisco's starter was Hans Crouse, who started the opening game of the series. In his second appearance of the year, the Rangers' prospect pitched two scoreless innings, retiring all six batters he faced.

The Missions had a great chance to score in the bottom of the fourth. They loaded the bases with one out courtesy of a walk and two singles. However, the Missions squandered the opportunity. Eguy Rosario lined out to the second baseman and Jack Suwinski flew out, ending the rally.

This would cost the Missions the next inning as Frisco added their second run of the game. With new pitcher Fred Schlichtholz in the game for San Antonio, the first three runners reached base. There was no outs and the bases loaded, but Schlichtholz struck out the next batter. He allowed a run on a sacrifice fly. Then struck out the last batter. Frisco had a 2-0 advantage.

Missions' infielder CJ Abrams was removed from the game after hitting the side of the first base bag and coming up limping. He was replaced by Olivier Basabe.

San Antonio was granted another scoring opportunity in the bottom of the sixth inning. Esteury Ruiz was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Eguy Rosario followed with a walk. However, the next two batters went down on strikes and Jose Azocar flew out, to spoil the rally.

Once again, the Missions found themselves with two runners on base with one out. This time it occurred in the bottom of the seventh inning. Juan Fernandez bounced into a fielder's choice, which advanced the runners. Esteury Ruiz flew out to deep left to end the rally.

Frisco added two more runs in the top of the ninth inning off reliever Carlos Belen. The first run of the inning came on a fielder's choice while the second run scored on a wild pitch.

The Missions will wrap-up their six-game homestand against the Frisco RoughRiders on Sunday, May 22nd. RHP Caleb Boushley (0-2, 7.94) will start for the Missions against RHP A.J. Alexy (1-0, 1.80). First pitch will be at 2:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 7-10 on the season

- CJ Abrams (#2 Padres prospect) [#8 in MLB]: 0-3, K

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 1-3, BB, K, E

- CJ Abrams' on-base streak ends at 16 games

- Adrian Martinez's pitching line: L, 4.0 IP, 7 H, ER, 2 K

