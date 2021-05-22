Naturals Mash Six Homers in 15-5 Win over Cardinals

After falling to Springfield on a walk-off home run to finish their suspended game from Wednesday, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals stormed out of the games in Friday night's regularly scheduled game with the Cardinals, connecting for six home runs en route to a 15-5 win over Springfield.

All six home runs came from Top-30 prospects in the Kansas City Royals organization according to MLB Pipeline, with each of the four Top-30 prospects in the Naturals lineup connecting for at least one.

First baseman Nick Pratto (MLB Pipeline's No. 9 Royals' prospect) tied a franchise record with a three-homer game, the first multi-homer game of his career. In the first inning, he sent a solo home run to right field. In the third, he crushed a three-run shot to left and in the ninth, the California native sent his third of the game to center field, another three-run shot.

Pratto finished the day 4-for-5 with four runs scored and six runs batted in, also bringing home a run in the fourth with a single.

Bobby Witt Jr. (MLB Pipeline's No. 7 prospect in baseball) connected for his second home run of the season in the ninth moments before Pratto, going back-to-back with a two-run shot.

MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 14 Royals' prospect) also went back-to-back with Pratto in the third inning, sending a 1-0 pitch over the center field fence just moments after Pratto's three run shot.

Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 25 Royals' prospect) snapped a dry spell at the plate, crushing a three-run homer to center field in the fourth, his second of the season.

The four Top-30 prospects combined to go 10-for-21 with nine runs scored and 13 runs batted in.

Angelo Castellano also contributed a two-hit effort and scored two runs, while Brhet Bewley had his first two hits of the season, driving in a run and scoring two.

The Naturals tagged the Cardinals for one run in the first inning, four in the third, six in the fourth and three in the ninth, on the power of 16 hits.

On the mound, Alec Marsh (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) held Springfield to two runs over five innings of work, not walking a batter while striking out seven. Robert Garcia, Stephen Woods Jr. and Peyton Gray combined for four innings of relief behind Marsh, striking out four together.

The Naturals look to secure a series win on Saturday, with a 6:05 p.m. first pitch in the fourth of what is now a give-game series with the Cardinals at Hammons Field in Springfield.

