Express Bested by Sounds 3-1 in Home Opener

April 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Round Rock Express News Release





ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Nashville Sounds (2-4) used two home runs to top the Round Rock Express (3-3) by a final score of 3-1 on Opening Day at Dell Diamond. RF Derek Fisher sent his fourth homer of the year over the fences for Round Rock's lone run in the contest.

E-Train RHP Forrest Whitley (0-1, 3.60) suffered the loss after giving up two runs on four hits and just one walk in 5.0 innings pitched. Despite the loss, the Houston Astros top prospect, and top pitching prospect in all of baseball, made a solid Triple-A debut recording 44 strikes on 65 pitches.

On the winning side, LHP Taylor Hearn (1-1, 4.50) struck out five batters, walked four, and gave up one run on four hits in 5.0 innings pitched. Former Express and current Sounds RHP Nick Gardewine notched his first save of the season with no runs on two hits and three strikeouts in 1.2 innings of relief.

Nashville struck first in the top of the second inning. 1B Danny Santana missed a home run by inches but capitalized on the opportunity and made his way to third base for a triple. 3B Andy Ibanez followed with a groundout to third that scored Santana. One inning later, C Jett Bandy homered on a line drive to left field to give Nashville a 2-0 lead.

What would be the only run for Round Rock came in the bottom of the fifth inning when Fisher blasted a solo home run into left center field. The blast brought the Express within 2-1, but a ninth inning Willie Calhoun homer into the left field berm would be the deciding factor in Round Rock's defeat.

The Express continue their three-game series vs the Sounds on Wednesday night with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. E-Train RHP Brady Rodgers (0-0, 0.00) is set to take on Sounds RHP Ariel Jurado (1-0, 1.80).

