Back-And-Forth Affair Does Not Break Memphis' Way

April 9, 2019





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (2-4) battled back on multiple occasions Tuesday night in San Antonio, Texas, but the San Antonio Missions (Brewers) walked off with a 6-5 win in their Triple-A Baseball debut.

San Antonio (4-2) led 3-0 into the seventh inning, before Memphis plated three runs in the top of the seventh. Lane Thomas doubled home a run, Tommy Edman had an RBI groundout, and Drew Robinson knocked home a single to bring the game to a new beginning.

The teams traded home runs in the next two half-innings, with Lucas Erceg hitting his second long ball of the game in the bottom of the seventh before Yairo Munoz went deep in the top of the eighth to keep the game tied at 4.

Munoz again came through in the top of the ninth, singling home Edman, to give Memphis a 5-4 advantage. But the Missions got a two-run single by Mauricio Dubon off Hunter Cervenka in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the victory.

Austin Gomber struck out six in 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Ryan Meisinger allowed a run in two innings of relief, before Cervenka pitched the ninth and San Antonio earned the win.

Munoz finished with three hits for the Redbirds, and four Memphis hitters had two-hit games to spearhead the Redbirds' 12-hit affair. The Missions committed three errors in the ballgame.

The Redbirds are in San Antonio for the first Triple-A series in Missions history. The last time Memphis and San Antonio met was in the 1973 Texas League Championship Series, which the Memphis Blues won.

The Redbirds continue their road trip at San Antonio and Round Rock tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis' next home game is on Tuesday, April 16.

