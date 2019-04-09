Back-And-Forth Affair Does Not Break Memphis' Way
April 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The Memphis Redbirds (2-4) battled back on multiple occasions Tuesday night in San Antonio, Texas, but the San Antonio Missions (Brewers) walked off with a 6-5 win in their Triple-A Baseball debut.
San Antonio (4-2) led 3-0 into the seventh inning, before Memphis plated three runs in the top of the seventh. Lane Thomas doubled home a run, Tommy Edman had an RBI groundout, and Drew Robinson knocked home a single to bring the game to a new beginning.
The teams traded home runs in the next two half-innings, with Lucas Erceg hitting his second long ball of the game in the bottom of the seventh before Yairo Munoz went deep in the top of the eighth to keep the game tied at 4.
Munoz again came through in the top of the ninth, singling home Edman, to give Memphis a 5-4 advantage. But the Missions got a two-run single by Mauricio Dubon off Hunter Cervenka in the bottom of the ninth to pick up the victory.
Austin Gomber struck out six in 6.0 innings, allowing three runs on three hits. Ryan Meisinger allowed a run in two innings of relief, before Cervenka pitched the ninth and San Antonio earned the win.
Munoz finished with three hits for the Redbirds, and four Memphis hitters had two-hit games to spearhead the Redbirds' 12-hit affair. The Missions committed three errors in the ballgame.
The Redbirds are in San Antonio for the first Triple-A series in Missions history. The last time Memphis and San Antonio met was in the 1973 Texas League Championship Series, which the Memphis Blues won.
The Redbirds continue their road trip at San Antonio and Round Rock tomorrow night at 7:05. Memphis' next home game is on Tuesday, April 16.
Upcoming Games of Note at AutoZone Park
Wednesday, April 17 at 6:35: Woof Wednesday presented by Invisible Fence Brand of Memphis, with dogs able to come to the stadium along with their parents
Thursday, April 18 at 7:05: Throwback Thursday presented by Polk's Meat Products, featuring the Memphis Chicks and throwback concession pricing of $2 beers and $1 Polk's hot dogs
Friday, April 19 at 7:05: All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket option, featuring a two-hour all-you-can-eat crawfish buffet, purchased at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat
Saturday, April 20 at 6:35: Terminix Saturday Fireworks Show after the game
Sunday, April 21 at 2:05: Easter Brunch and Catch on the Field specialty ticket available at www.memphisredbirds.com/easter, Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday (free ice cream for kids upon entering), postgame Kids Run the Bases, pregame autographs presented by Allegiant Air
For more information on the 2019 season, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
