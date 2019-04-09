Sounds Start Road Trip with Win in Texas
April 9, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Nashville Sounds got solo home runs from Jett Bandy and Willie Calhoun, and a solid start from Taylor Hearn in a 3-1 win over the Round Rock Express at Dell Diamond Tuesday night.
Prior to the two long balls, the Sounds got on the board on a Danny Santana triple and Andy Ibanez RBI groundout in the second inning.
Bandy extended the Sounds' lead immediately in the third when he launched a solo homer to deep left field to make it a 2-0 game. It was Bandy's first home run of the season and the fourth for Nashville.
Hearn got off to a fast start by putting up zeroes in his first four frames. He avoided a problem in the fourth when he walked the bases loaded. He came back to get Alex De Goti to fly out to right field to end the threat and preserve the 2-0 lead.
The Express finally got on the board in the fifth when Derek Fisher drilled an opposite-field solo homer to left-center to trim the deficit to 2-1.
It stayed that way until the ninth inning as Hearn's relievers Brett Martin and Nick Gardewine were superb. Martin entered in the sixth and worked 2 1/3 shutout innings before giving way to Gardewine in the eighth.
Nashville got an insurance run in the top of the ninth when Willie Calhoun lined a solo homer out to the berm in right field. Calhoun's first long ball of the season gave the Sounds a 3-1 lead.
After escaping a jam in the bottom of the eighth, Gardewine allowed a leadoff single in the ninth but then cruised the rest of the way. He retired De Goti on a fly out then recorded back-to-back strikeouts of Garrett Stubbs and Myles Straw to hammer down his first save of the season.
Hearn earned the first Triple-A win in his career. He allowed one run on four hits in five innings. The southpaw walked four and struck out four.
Game two of the three-game series is scheduled for Wednesday night in Round Rock. Right-hander Ariel Jurado (1-0, 1.80) starts for Nashville against right-hander Brady Rodgers (0-0, 0.00) for Round Rock. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
With tonight's win, the Sounds improved to 4-2 on the season.
The two home runs hit by Nashville (Jett Bandy & Willie Calhoun) is a season-high.
Nick Gardewine earned his first save of the season and 17th in his career.
When Calhoun homer in the ninth extended his on-base streak to six games.
The 2019 season is the 42nd in Nashville Sounds franchise history and first as the Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers. Single-game tickets are available now by calling (615) 690-4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from April 9, 2019
- Missions Walk off in Home Opener - San Antonio Missions
- Express Bested by Sounds 3-1 in Home Opener - Round Rock Express
- Dodgers Blanked in Road Opener - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Sounds Start Road Trip with Win in Texas - Nashville Sounds
- Back-And-Forth Affair Does Not Break Memphis' Way - Memphis Redbirds
- Iowa Drops Opener to New Orleans - Iowa Cubs
- 'Cakes Beat Iowa 4-3 - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Sweet Applauds Team's 3-2 Road Trip - San Antonio Missions
- Fresno at Salt Lake Postponed - Fresno Grizzlies
- Tuesday's Game Postponed; Doubleheader Wednesday - Salt Lake Bees
- Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds - San Antonio Missions
- Storm Chasers Fill in More Details for "Omaha Potholes Night" - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Storm Chasers Fill in More Details for "Omaha Potholes Night" - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (1-4) at Round Rock Express (3-2) - Nashville Sounds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 9, 2019 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Historic Round Rock Express 20th Anniversary Season Begins - Round Rock Express
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (2-3) at San Antonio Missions (3-2) - Memphis Redbirds
- Reno Aces Game Notes vs. Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Reminiscing About a Career Highlight - San Antonio Missions
- Chihuahuas Unable to Break through Late - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Sounds' Comeback Falls Short against Cubs - Nashville Sounds
- Iowa Secures 4-1 Series Victory in Nashville - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Nashville Sounds Stories
- Sounds Start Road Trip with Win in Texas
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Nashville Sounds (1-4) at Round Rock Express (3-2)
- Sounds' Comeback Falls Short against Cubs
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Iowa Cubs (3-1) at Nashville Sounds (1-3)
- Cubs Wait out Delay and Top Sounds