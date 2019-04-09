Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Memphis Redbirds

San Antonio Missions (3-2) vs. Memphis Redbirds (2-3)

Game #6/Home Game #1

Monday, April 8, 7:15 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Austin Gomber (1-0, 1.80)

Worth the RISP: The Missions are batting .239 (11-for-46) with runners in scoring position on the season. Nine of the 11 hits have gone for extra-bases. Tyrone Taylor leads the way in that category, going 4-for-8 with six RBI on two doubles, a triple, and a home run with runners in scoring position.

Follow the Leaders: Tyler Saladino and Tyrone Taylor have carried the Missions at the plate through the first five games of the season. The two have combine to hit .364 (12-for-33) with 11 RBI while the rest of the team is batting .209 (28-for-134) with 10 RBI.

'Pen Pain: Starting pitching has been oustanding one time through the rotation. Missions starters have surrendered just three runs in 26.0 innings of work for a 1.04 ERA. The bullpen has not held up its end of the bargain and relievers have yielded 13 earned runs in 17.0 innings for a 6.88 ERA while blowing four saves.

Free Passes: Through the first four games the Missions pitching staff had issued just seven walks. Their season total doubled yesterday as Burch Smith and Jon Olczak combined to walk seven batters. Through four games the seven walks were the fewest in the Pacific Coast League. After yesterday's game the Missions are now second behind New Orleans' 13.

Multi-Purpose Missions: San Antonio has sported a versatile team in the early part of the season. Seven different players have made starts at multiple positions. Tyler Saladino has made four starts at four different positions (1B, 3B, SS, LF) and Cory Spangenberg has started at three different positions (3B, SS, LF).

Taylor's Hot Start: Outfielder Tyrone Taylor has hit safely in all four games he has played in to begin the season. The four-game hitting streak to begin the season is his third longest streak to begin a season. The longest, a seven-gamer, came in 2017 when he began his season with the AZL Brewers while rehabbing from an oblique injury. He opened up his professional career in 2012 with a six-game hit streak with the AZL Brewers. He also had a four-game hit streak to begin the 2013 campaign with Single-A Wisconsin.

Strive for Five: The Missions are the only team in the Pacific Coast League to have had their starters work at least five innings in each of the first five games. New Orleans and Salt Lake each began the season with four straight 5.0+ inning outings for their starters but were unable to keep the streak alive yesterday. San Antonio starters Adrian Houser, Bubba Derby, Aaron Wilkerson, and Burch Smith each lasted five innings while Saturday night's starter, Zack Brown went six. Tonight's starter, Houser went at least five innings in just four of his 21 starts last season between Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A Colorado Springs.

Denise Cabello (@DeniseCabelloTV) *Medal of the day* I'd say this medal is a...home run[â¾ï¸] See what I did there [ð] [ð¤¦ð½"â™ï¸] Who's coming out to the @missionsmilb first home game tonight?

Sports2Nite (@Sports2NiteTV) @missionsmilb facing off against the @memphisredbirds tonight. Before you head to the game, watch Kyle Spishock on S2N at 5:30 for some pre-game analysis. #MiLB #Baseball

Tom Haudricourt (@Haudricourt) #Brewers top prospect, Keston Hiura, had pinch-hit HR last night for @missionsmilb, his first at the AAA level.

Jason Minnix (@JasonMinnix) The office view today. At Wolff Stadium for the @missionsmilb Triple-A home opener as they take on Memphis with first pitch at 7:05p. The Blitz is live at The Wolff from 4-7p on @ESPN_SA 94.5FM/AM1250

