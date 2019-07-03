Evan White Named League's Best for June

July 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Arkansas Travelers first baseman Evan White was selected as the Uncle Ray's Texas League Player of the Month for June. White played in 22 games during the month posting a slash line of .371/.396/.691 with three doubles, two triples, eight homers and 19 runs batted in. Included in the month was the majority of a 23 game hitting streak, the longest in the TL this season. He paced the league in homers, runs scored (22) and slugging percentage during June. White is the second consecutive Traveler to win the league's player of the month award after Jake Fraley was honored in May.

The former Kentucky Wildcat has been raking in the honors lately. White was voted the starting first baseman for the North Division in the Texas League All-Star game last month,going 2-4 with a double and an RBI. White was also chosen by Major League Baseball to participate in the Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game scheduled for this Sunday night, July 7, in Cleveland. Overall this season in 55 games, he is hitting .299/.358/.484 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs. He ranks sixth in the league in batting average and slugging percentage. The winner of a 2018 Rawlings Minor League Gold Glove Award, White was drafted by the Mariners in the first round, 17th overall, in 2017.

White and the Travs wrap up a road trip tonight at Northwest Arkansas before returning to Dickey-Stephens Park for a 5:30 game on Independence Day. The Travs were the first half North Division champions and will host the opening two playoff games at Dickey-Stephens Park on September 4 and 5. Tickets for home playoff games are now on sale through the Travs box office. For all the latest information or to purchase tickets to any Travs games, log on to travs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.