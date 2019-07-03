Hooks Stymied in Slug Fest

FRISCO - Preston Beck belted a two-out, two-run homer in the seventh and the Riders pushed across three markers in the eighth en route to a wild 13-11 triumph over Corpus Christi Tuesday night at Dr Pepper Ballpark.

The result snaps Frisco's six-game losing streak and puts the Hooks at 2-4 on the road trip.

Spoiled was a remarkable performance from J.J. Matijevic, who cracked a two-run dinger in the third to tie the game at five, and then swatted a three-run shot in the seventh off southpaw C.D. Pelham to hand Corpus Christi a fleeting 10-8 edge.

Matijevic has hit six home runs in his last 10 games, including time with High-A Fayetteville.

Abraham Toro became the first Hook to score four runs in a game this year, going 4-for-5 with a double. Tuesday marked Toro's second four-hit game of the year.

Seth Beer accounted for three of the 15 hits for Corpus Christi, including an RBI double in the first and a two-run homer in the fifth.

Beer is batting .303 with 17 home runs and 65 RBIs in 75 games this season.

Corpus Christi employed six pitchers on the night, with only one escaping unscathed. Catcher Lorenzo Quintana, who had a scoreless inning with Round Rock under his belt, was summoned to get the final out in the eighth. Quintana retired the lone man he faced, inducing a pop out from Charles Leblanc.

Hooks hurlers walked a season-high 11 batters, with five of those free passes coming around to score. Frisco went 7-for-16 with men in scoring position, and the club's first 10 runs were scored with two outs.

Corpus Christi looks to rebound Wednesday night with Cristian Javier on the hill. The Riders are slated to start Jonathan Hernandez in the 7:05 rubber match.

