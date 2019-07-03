Drillers Suffer Walk-Off Loss in Road Trip Finale

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Tulsa Drillers concluded a difficult seven-game road trip Wednesday night with a disappointing 6-5 walk-off loss to Springfield. With the score tied with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Andre Triunfel scored all the way from second base on an infield hit to give the Cardinals the dramatic victory.

The loss left the Drillers with just a 2-5 record on the road trip. They will now return to Tulsa to open a seven-game homestand beginning Thursday night at ONEOK Field.

Wednesday's game began positively for the Drillers as starting pitcher Edwin Uceta gave Tulsa an early lead with an RBI double in the top of the second inning, but the Cardinals quickly answered in the bottom half of the second on a run-scoring single by Jose Godoy.

The Drillers continued the scoring in the top of the third. Chris Parmelee walked and Cristian Santana and Keibert Ruiz both singled to load the bases. A wild pitch brought Parmelee home, and a base hit by Cody Thomas plated Santana to give the Drillers a two-run lead.

The margin swelled to 4-1 in the fourth when Errol Robinson singled with two outs, stole second and scored on a base hit by Parmelee.

The Cardinals scored single runs in both the fourth and the sixth innings to cut the margin to one run, then went in front in the bottom of the seventh. Dylan Carlson greeted reliever Jordan Sheffield with his 13th home run of the season to lead off the inning, tying the score. With two outs and the bases empty, consecutive walks from Sheffield set up a run-scoring double from Rayder Ascanio that put the Redbirds in front 5-4.

Tulsa's Zach McKinstry promptly tied the game again when he led off the eighth inning with his tenth home run of the year.

It remained tied until Springfield's walk-off rally in the bottom of the ninth. The rally began when Andre Scrubb issued a leadoff walk to Triunfel. Scrubb sandwiched two outs around a hit by Godoy. With runners at first and second, Yariel Gonzalez hit a ground ball up the middle that second baseman McKinstry knocked down a diving stop. As McKinstry scrambled to his feet, Triunfel never stopped while rounding third base and slid home safely ahead of the throw to the plate, giving the Cards the win.

WHAT YOU MISSED

*It was along night on getaway day for the Drillers as the game did not begin until 8:17 p.m. following a 2 hour and 7 minute rain delay. Actual game time was 3 hours and 29 minutes with the winning run not scoring until nearly midnight.

*Tulsa pitchers walked nine batters in the game and hit two others with pitches.

*Uceta lasted only 4.2 innings, surrendering two runs, but only one earned, on four hits and four walks. He struck out seven Cardinals.

*Five Tulsa batters finished with two hits in the game, including Robinson, Santana, Ruiz, Cody Thomas and Drew Avans.

*The loss for Scrub was his first of the season and dropped his record to 5-1.

UP NEXT: Northwest Arkansas at Tulsa, Thursday, July 4, at 7:05 PM at ONEOK Field. RHP Ofreidy Gomez (4-6, 3.69 ERA) versus RHP Parker Curry (1-2, 3.58 ERA). FIRST OF 3 STRAIGHT FIREWORKS NIGHTS TO CELEBRATE THE INDEPENDENCE DAY HOLIDAY!

