Five-Run Sixth Sends Naturals to Series Win

July 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





SPRINGDALE, Ark - Trailing 5-1 in front of a jubilant crowd of 7,303 on Wednesday night, the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (37-43/6-6) stormed back with five runs in the sixth to defeat the Arkansas Travelers (52-29/9-3) by a 7-5 final to secure the series win. It was the tenth series win of the year for Northwest Arkansas and their second consecutive series victory over the Travs.

The sixth inning began with Gabriel Cancel reaching on a fielding error and then advancing to third base on a single by Emmanuel Rivera. A batter later, Taylor Featherston brought the Naturals to within three runs with a sacrifice fly. In his first appearance at Arvest Ballpark, newcomer Nick Hutchins singled home Rivera and Kort Peterson to cut it to a 5-4 game. Angelo Castellano followed with an infield single to score Hutchins before Nick Heath tripled home the fifth and final run of the frame.

Northwest Arkansas would add a run of insurance in the seventh as Featherston scored Anderson Miller with a triple for a 7-5 lead. From there on out, relievers Emilio Ogando (H, 5) and Franco Terrero (S, 7) closed the door to seal the comeback win.

The game started ominously as the first two hitters put two runs on the board as Donnie Walton led off the game with a single through the hole at second base and then Evan White followed with a two-run homer to give the visitor's the 2-0 lead. Arkansas would go on to make it a 4-0 lead in the third on another two-run home run, this time by Dom Thompson-Williams.

Northwest Arkansas would answer with a run in the home half of the third. Heath got the frame started with a bunt single, advanced to second on a single by Khalil Lee, and scored on a hit by Cancel to score their lone run before the rally in the sixth.

After homering twice last night, Heath stayed hot at the plate as he led the 10-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a RBI triple. Seven other Naturals collected hits during the contest while Featherston chipped in with two RBIs in the victory.

Reliever Andrew Beckwith (W, 1-0) picked up his first win of the season with 1.2 innings of one-run baseball while Jack Anderson (L, 3-1) of the Travelers lost his first decision of the season by giving up two runs on three hits through 1.1 innings.

Northwest Arkansas will now hit the road for seven games with a 4-game series beginning on the Fourth of July in Tulsa before concluding the trip with 4-games in North Little Rock against the Travelers. The Naturals will send Texas League All-Star Ofreidy Gomez (4-6, 3.69 ERA) to the hill in the opener against the Drillers with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Listen to all the action with the Voice of the Naturals Benjamin Kelly on KQSM - 92.1 The Ticket at 6:45 p.m. for the Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show.

4th at the Field will return tomorrow night - Thursday, July 4th - as Arvest Ballpark will be home to the LARGEST Fireworks Spectacular in ALL of Northwest Arkansas as we celebrate Independence Day. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. for the special event that features a Bullpen Craft Beer Bar Happy Hour from 5:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. prior to an exhibition baseball game at 6:30 p.m. between the Joplin (Mo.) Outlaws and the Nevada (Mo.) Griffons from the M.I.N.K. Collegiate Baseball League.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.