Evan Conway with the Late Winner!!!

Published on April 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video







Evan Conway scored the game-winner deep in second-half stoppage time as the Tampa Bay Rowdies earned a 1-0 victory against Sporting Club Jacksonville at Hodges Stadium to maintain their perfect start to the 2026 campaign with a fourth consecutive victory.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 8, 2026

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