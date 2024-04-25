Errors Plague Stormers In Season Debut

The Lancaster Stormers dropped a 6-2 decision at Long Island's Fairfield Properties Ballpark in the season opener on a chilly Thursday evening in Central Islip.

Errors were largely responsible. Lancaster committed five, two more than in any game in 2023, contributing four unearned runs, ultimately the difference in the game. A throwing error by second baseman Trace Loehr in the first enabled Ivan Castillo to scamper home from second with the season's first run. Joseph Carpenter was guilty of a bobble on Nick Heath's grounder in the fifth, leading to two more unearned runs off Brad Markey (0-1) that gave Long Island the lead to stay. A third error in the seventh inning led to an unearned run off Jackson Rees.

Long Island's final run came with the assistance of two errors in the bottom of the eighth, although the run was eventually earned to reliever Ted Stuka due to a wild pitch.

Lancaster also had offensive opportunities slip away in the game. In the first, fifth and seventh innings, the Stormers loaded the bases with one out. Only a Niko Hulsizer force play grounder in the fifth cashed in on those chances. The Stormers left 12 runners on base for the game.

Cristian Santana, Isan Diaz and Trace Loehr all had two hits out of Lancaster's total of nine. Gaige Howard was 1-for-2 with three walks in his Atlantic League debut.

Ramon Santos (1-0) was credited with the win for Long Island after finishing off the fifth inning with the game tied. Six Long Island pitchers combined to strike out 16 Lancaster hitters with starter Stephen Woods, Jr. fanning nine in 4 2/3 innings. Eight of the right-hander's first nine outs came on strikes.

Lancaster will send left-hander Caleb Baragar to the mound against the Ducks Yei-Win Chen Friday at 6:35. The game will be carried live on FloBaseball beginning at 6:30.

NOTES: Lancaster is now 10-9 in season openers...The Stormers have opened nine of the last 10 seasons on the road.

