Lexington Legends Celebrate Opening Day

April 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

LEXINGTON, KY - The Legends are finally - officially - back tonight when they take the field at 6:45 p.m. after an offseason that included an ownership change, a rebrand, new coaching staff, and a lot of heavy lifting at the ballpark.

"The Legends are back, and I am almost as excited for tonight as I was in 2001 when we first opened up the ballpark, because that's the kind of experience we're going to deliver to Lexington again this season," said team founder Alan Stein.

Team owner Andy Sandler promises, "Lexingtonians should be excited for the type of fan-first experience they deserve. We still have a lot on our to-do list, but over the last three months we have focused on improvements that will benefit fans and families visiting the ballpark and delivering first-class entertainment at games. Tonight, we'll give every fan in attendance a taste of what the community should expect - and more - all season long."

Fans arriving to the ballpark will be greeted by live music by barbershop quartet "The Kentuckians." Children should head down the left field line to the Kid Zone where the giant inflatable slide awaits, as well as face painters and a balloon artist. Parents shouldn't be shy to grab a bite and a beverage on their way, provided by new food service provider Professional Sports Catering.

The Kentucky State Police present the colors before Eastern Kentucky bluegrass sensations The Goodwin Brothers sing the National Anthem. Fayette County Public Schools Board Chair Tyler Murphy and principal owner Michael Sandler will be among those throwing out ceremonial first pitches.

At 6:45 p.m., at long last, the Legends return to the (artificial) grass at 207 Legends Lane against North Carolina's High Point Rockers. During the game, fans will see top- notch play thanks to new team manager Gregg Zaun and his coaching staff that has a combined 35+ years of Major League experience. In February, Zaun promised an "exciting style of baseball" with lots of hitting, and since then has filled out a roster with premier talent and a handful of former Wildcats. Kole Cottam, Dustin Beggs, Tristan Pompey will sport their familiar UK blue with a splash of green when they take to a Lexington diamond again tonight.

However the competition plays out, fans are guaranteed to be delighted by the crazy antics and goofy looks of the ZOOperstars!, a nationally-recognized traveling inflatable act performing throughout the game during inning breaks. The Lady Legends, Lexington's famous dance squad, are returning to the dugout tops tonight. The Lady Legends are coached by Tora Carter and will be part of every Thursday and Saturday's entertainment.

After the game, stay for the first of this season's fireworks shows. The team promises an exciting firework show every Saturday that the Legends play at home.

Season and group tickets are on sale now at LexingtonLegends.com or by calling team offices at (859) 252-HITS (4487).

