Revs Fall Victim in Historic Opener

April 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

The York Revolution season opener in 2024 did not quite go the way they would have planned. Instead, York was on the wrong side of Atlantic League history, being no-hit by the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars in their franchise's inaugural game. Parker Markel, Domingo Jiminez, and Enrique Santana combined for the 10th no-hitter in league history, defeating the Revs 4-0 in front of 5,767 fans at WellSpan Park on Thursday night.

The Boxcars first inning in the league was an interesting one, starting with a second pitch single by Magneuris Sierra which took a high hop into left field. Two batters later, Curtis Terry doubled in a pair of runs to left center field to give the Boxcars an early 2-0 lead.

Revs lefty Will Stewart looked like he was finding a groove when he ended the third inning with a double play and struck out the side in order in the fourth.

The Boxcars strung together a one-out rally that included five straight men reaching base in the fifth. Two of those baserunners were back-to-back RBI singles from Terry and Eury Perez.

York managed just two baserunners in six innings against Markel (1-0) who was making his first start since 2016. The righty struck out seven over six innings and retired the last five he faced, allowing only Ciaran Devenney to reach on a walk and David Maberry to reach on an error.

Jimenez went six-up, six-down with three strikeouts in the seventh and eighth.

In the ninth, it was Enrique Santana who made two appearances for the Revs in 2021. After hitting Devenney with a pitch to start the inning, Santana retired the next three to complete the no-hitter. The bid was saved by Terry, who made a diving stop at first base to rob Kobe Kato of what could have been a single for the second out.

York will look to rebound on Friday as they send Chris Vallimont to the mound for his Revolution debut. Lefty Joe Palumbo will look to continue the success for Hagerstown with first pitch at 6:30 p.m. It is Go Green Night presented by York County Solid Waste Authority with a Reusable Storage Bag Giveaway presented by York County Solid Waste Authority to the first 1,000 fans. The night also includes a Post-Game Tesla Light Show, and it is Boomer's Book Club Bookmark Redemption Night #1 presented by Northern Central Railway. Tickets are on sale at YorkRevolution.com, (717) 801-HITS, and in-person at the Shipley Energy Ticket Office.

Notes: Jon Olsen tossed two scoreless innings out of the Revs bullpen, while Matt Turner and Will Carter each fired scoreless frames. The no-hitter is the first involving the Revs in franchise history. It is the 10th in Atlantic League history and fourth combined no-hitter. It is the league's third no-hitter since the 2022 season after there had not been one thrown since 2013. The Revs fall to 10-7 all-time in season openers (5-4 at home) and 2-1 all-time against expansion teams playing their first Atlantic League game (won at Sugar Land in 2012 and won at New Britain in 2016). The Revs opened at home for the first time since 2021 and played an April home game for the first time since 2019. It is their earliest home date since the start of the 2015 season.

