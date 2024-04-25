Revs Finalize Opening Day Roster

(York, Pa.): The York Revolution have finalized their 2024 Opening Day roster ahead of tonight's season opener against the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars at WellSpan Park. The roster includes 16 pitchers (15 active), two catchers, five infielders, and four outfielders.

Pitchers: Frankie Bartow, Denny Bentley, Will Carter, Aaron Fletcher, Michael Horrell, Mac Lardner, Ethan Lindow, Moises Lugo, Zach Neff (temporarily inactive), Jon Olsen, Adam Stauffer, Will Stewart, Tom Sutera, Matt Turner, Chris Vallimont, Alex Valverde

Catchers: Ciaran Devenney, Paul Mondesi

Infielders: Jamari Baylor, Kobe Kato, David Maberry, Christian Sepulveda, Paxton Wallace

Outfielders: Donovan Casey, Rudy Martin, Trey Martin, Jacob Rhinesmith

Left-handed pitcher Zach Neff will start the season on the temporary inactive list. The Revs are also waiting for the arrivals of pitchers Nelvin Correa and Oliver Garcia and infielder Alfredo Reyes.

Bentley, Maberry, and Wallace were all added during camp.

Bentley, 25, comes to York after five years in the Minnesota Twins organization. The left-handed reliever has reached Double-A the past two seasons, including the entire 2023 campaign spent with the Wichita Wind Surge. For his career, Bentley is 18-12 with a 3.54 ERA, with a career strikeout rate of 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Maberry, 25, was acquired in a trade with Lexington for a player to be named later. Maberry has hit well at every stop in his professional career, including winning the Pioneer League batting title in his rookie season in 2021, hitting .412 for the Ogden Raptors. Last season, Maberry spent a brief spell in the Mexican League before finishing his season with the Chicago Dogs of the American Association.

Wallace, 25, will join York to begin his fourth professional season. The infielder spent last season in the Kansas City Royals organization, including a short stint in Triple-A with the Omaha Storm Chasers. Prior to that, he had played in the Los Angeles Angels system and with the Joliet Slammers of the Frontier League. Wallace had a strong collegiate career at Wichita State where he hit .287 with 21 HR and 93 RBI across three seasons. His final year also saw him recognized with a Rawlings/ABCA Gold Glove award at third base.

In addition to these moves, York has released catcher Robert Chesney and infielders Elvis Peralta and Colton Welker.

The Revolution open their 2024 season tonight at 6:30 p.m. when they host the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars. Tickets are available at yorkrevolution.com/tickets or by calling 717-801-HITS.

