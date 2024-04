Charleston Dirty Birds Set Opening Day Roster

April 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

Opening Day is at 6:35pm tonight.

The 2024 Opening Day Active Roster:

# PITCHERS B/T HT WT DOB HOMETOWN 2023 Team AQCUIRED

5 Jorge Bautista R/R 6'0 155 12/10/00 La Romana, DR Augusta Greenjackets Signed on 4/01/2024

41 Maceo Campbell R/R 6'1 215 6/17/99 Washington, DC Greenville Drive Signed on 4/24/2024

12 Casey Cobb R/R 5'10 200 6/27/96 Hamilton, GA Greenville Drive Signed on 4/23/2024

16 Juan Diaz L/L 6'0 175 6/19/98 Santiago, DR Jupiter Hammerheads (2022) Signed on 4/24/2024

35 Nick Horvath L/R 5'11 200 7/13/96 Jupiter, FL Inland Empire 66ers Signed on 4/10/2024

43 Mack Lemieux L/L 6'3 205 9/6/96 Tequesta, FL Reno Aces (2022) Signed on 3/18/2024

49 Kyle McGowin R/R 6'3 202 11/27/91 Southhampton, NY Staten Island FerryHawks Signed on 3/13/2024

19 Pearson McMahan L/R 6'3 205 7/1/96 Middleburg, FL Kane County Cougars Signed on 4/23/2024

3 Jalen Miller R/R 6'1 190 3/15/93 Vicenza, Italy Kansas City Monarchs Signed on 4/23/2024

18 Ryan Mitcschele R/R 6'2 185 5/17/95 Statesville, NC Staten Island FerryHawks Signed on 4/23/2024

7 Bryan Quillens R/R 6'0 190 2/21/96 Austell, GA High Point Rockers Signed 4/24/2024

27 Carlo Reyes R/R 6'0 212 7/3/98 Boca Chica, DR Tulsa Drillers Signed on 4/10/2024

36 Trey Supak R/R 6'5 268 5/31/96 Bryan, TX Las Vegas Aviators Signed on 4/23/24

# CATCHERS B/T HT WT DOB HOMETOWN PREVIOUS TEAM AQCUIRED

30 Rusber Estrada R/R 6'0 225 6/5/95 Guacara, VZ New Jersey Jackals Signed on 2/18/2024

37 Jonathan Soto R/R 5'10 190 9/4/98 San Diego, CA New Jersey Jackals Signed on 4/24/2024

10 Blake Swihart S/R 6'0 185 4/3/92 Bedford, TX Lexington Legends (2022) Signed on 4/24/2024

# OUTFIELDERS B/T HT WT DOB HOMETOWN PREVIOUS TEAM AQCUIRED

31 Jared Carr L/R 6'0 180 5/24/99 Martinsburg, WV Jersey Shore BlueClaws Signed on 4/23/2024

8 Delino DeShields R/R 5'7 190 8/16/92 Eaton, MD Cleburne Railroaders Signed on 4/23/24

15 Tillman Pugh R/R 6'0 190 2/19/89 Oakland, CA Charleston Dirty Birds Signed on 4/01/2024

# INFIELDERS B/T HT WT DOB HOMETOWN PREVIOUS TEAM AQCUIRED

34 Keon Barnum L/L 6'5 225 1/16/93 Tampa, FL New Jersey Jackals Signed on 3/13/2024

22 Gabriel Cancel R/R 6'0 205 12/8/96 Manati, Puerto Rice Milwaukee Milkmen Signed on 4/23/2024

17 Drew Ellis R/R 6'3 205 12/1/24 Louisville, KY Philadelphia Phillies Signed on 4/23/2024

6 Phillip Ervin R/R 5'10 207 7/15/92 Mobile, AL New Jersey Jackals Signed on 4/23/2024

11 Kevin Maitan S/R 6'2 190 2/12/00 Puerto Cabello, VZ Lake Country Dockhounds Signed on 4/24/24

44 Juan Santana R/R 6'1 175 8/16/94 Sabana Grande de Palenque, DR Sussex County Miners Signed on 4/10/2024

2 Lyndon Weaver R/R 5'10 175 3/14/00 Atlanta, GA Florence Y'alls (2022) Signed on 4/24/24

COACHING STAFF

Manager: PJ Phillips

Pitching Coach: Rob Carson

Bench Coach: Cip Garza

