Chris Ellis and Dan Straily Have Contracts Purchased

April 25, 2024 - Atlantic League (AtL)

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that right-handed pitchers Chris Ellis and Dan Straily have had their contracts purchased by Major League organizations. Ellis will join the Arizona Diamondbacks Triple-A affiliate, the Reno Aces, while Straily will head to the Chicago Cubs Triple-A affiliate, the Iowa Cubs.

"We'd like to congratulate both Chris and Dan on this exciting opportunity," said Ducks Manager Lew Ford. "Both pitchers have reached the Major Leagues before, and we wish them luck in their quest to return to The Show."

Ellis spent parts of three seasons in the Major Leagues, including time with the Kansas City Royals (2019), Tampa Bay Rays (2021) and Baltimore Orioles (2021-22). He combined to make 10 appearances (eight starts), going 1-0 with a 3.12 ERA and 25 strikeouts over 34.2 innings. The Alabama native tossed a scoreless inning of relief in his MLB debut on March 31, 2019, against the Chicago White Sox and earned his first win with four scoreless innings of relief and seven strikeouts on August 17, 2021, against Baltimore. The 31-year-old's last MLB appearance came on April 24, 2022, against the Los Angeles Angels.

Straily has eight seasons of Major League experience. He pitched with the Oakland Athletics (2012-14), Chicago Cubs (2014), Houston Astros (2015), Cincinnati Reds (2016), Miami Marlins (2017-18) and Baltimore Orioles (2019). In 156 games (140 starts), he combined to post a 44-40 record with a 4.56 ERA and 681 strikeouts to 312 walks over 803.1 innings pitched. The California native also made one postseason start with the A's in the 2013 American League Division Series, turning in a quality start with eight strikeouts against the Detroit Tigers. The 35-year-old's last MLB appearance came on June 18, 2019, against Oakland.

Ellis and Straily become the second and third members of the 2024 Ducks to have their contract purchased by a Major League organization or foreign professional league. Right-handed pitcher Raynel Espinal's contract was purchased by Rieleros de Aguascalientes of the Mexican League on April 15. Since beginning play in 2000, the Ducks have had 30 players reach the Major League level after joining Long Island. CLICK HERE to see the full list.

The Ducks are entering their 24th season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Fairfield Properties Ballpark in Central Islip, N.Y. They are the all-time leader in wins and attendance in Atlantic League history, led all MLB Partner Leagues in attendance in 2023, and have sold out a record 706 games all-time. For further information, visit LIDucks.com or call 631-940-DUCK (3825).

