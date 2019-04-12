Erie SeaWolves at Binghamton Rumble Ponies Game Notes
April 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release
ERIE SEAWOLVES (4-3, 4TH PLACE WEST, 2.5 GB 1st Half) VS. BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES (3-2, 2ND PLACE EAST, 0.5 GB 1st Half
---
RHP SPENSER WATKINS (1-0, 5.40) vs. RHP CHRIS MAZZA (0-0, 3.00) -- FRIDAY, ARPIL 12 *7:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV
NYSEG STADIUM * GAME #8 * ROAD GAME #2 * NIGHT GAME #5
---
Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves look to get back on track versus the Binghamton Rumble Ponies after dropping their second-consecutive series opener in walk-off fashion, 4-3. Erie mustered a season-low four hits (previous was five vs. TRE on 4/6) and could not hold on to a one-run lead entering the ninth. The SeaWolves turn to Spenser Watkins, who earned a win in his season-debut, allowing three runs on six hits over 5.0 innings vs. TRE on 4/7. He'll be opposed by RHP Chris Mazza, who got a no-decision despite 6.0 innings of two-run ball vs. NH on 4/5. Mazza was with two different organizations (MIA & SEA) in 2018, pitching a combined 49.1 innings across AA / AAA. Earned a 2.55 ERA in 13 appearances (4 starts) with a 2-1 record.
---
Sat., April 13 at Binghamton 2:05 p.m. RHP Logan Shore (0-1, 7.20) vs. LHP David Peterson (0-0, 2.70)
Sun., April 14 at Bighamton 2:05 p.m. LHP Nick Ramirez (0-0, 2.45) vs. RHP Michael Gibbons (0-1, 3.00)
Mon., April 15 at Bowie 6:35 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (2-0, 0.75) vs. TBD
Tue., April 16 at Bowie 6:35 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (0-0, 1.50) vs. TBD
---
- The roster includes eight top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, and one members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man
- Alcantara is on the Detroit 40-man roster and is listed as the No. 15 prospect, while catcher Jake Rogers is the No. 13 prospect, infielder Isaac Paredes is No. 4 and outfielder Jose Azocar is No. 30.
- The starting rotation features three Top-20 Tigers talents: Matt Manning is ranked the No. 2 prospect, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore (Faedo's teammate at Florida) is No. 16
- The bullpen features returners such as John Schreiber and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro
- Prior to 2018, RHP Mark Ecker recorded saves in 20-of-22 opportunities (91%)... since then, he been unable to convert 5 of his last 6 chances (blew two saves last season vs. BNG, one at NYSEG Stadium)
- Erie started the season 4-2 for just the second time since 2011 (other season was 2017)
- Erie pitching ranks fifth in the league in team ERA (2.94), Binghamton is third (2.22)
- The SeaWolves staff has punched out 65 batters, fourth best in the league... they have allowed the most home runs (9), but seven of them have been solo
- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .279, while Binghamton is in last at .166
- The SeaWolve went 5-12 against the Rumble Ponies last season, including a 4-7 mark at NYSEG Stadium.
- Erie is now 11-26 versus Binghamton in the last two seasons.
- Derek Hill is second among Eastern League RBI leaders (8), ranks fourth in batting average (.407, 11-27) and second in runs scored (7)... Hill has two 3-hit performances in six games, already more than he compiled in 106 games in 2018
- Derek Hill posted his first career 5-RBI game vs. TRE on 4/7
- Sergio Alcantara is the league leader with eight runs scored... he set a career-high with five runs on 4/7 vs. TRE
- Jose Azocar is tied for second-most doubles (3) in the Eastern League...
- Erie scored 29+ runs in their opening series vs. TRE... the last time that happened over a three-game stretch was 8/8-10/18
- The SeaWolves ranked seventh in 2018 with a combined 4.06 team ERA, the Rumble Ponies were ninth with a 4.24
- Erie pitchers struck out 1,182 hitters in 2018, second most in the league. Binghamton was third with 1,177 combined K's
- The SeaWolves were 33-45 against the Western Division and 30-32 against the Eastern Division in 2018
-The SeaWolves were 30-40 at home in 2018, 33-37 away from UMPC Park in 2018
Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2019
