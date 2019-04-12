Mother Nature Not Letting up: Suspended in Trenton Due to Rain
April 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Trenton, N.J. - Friday night's game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder from Arm & Hammer Park was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to rain. The game will be resumed on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1:00 PM with Trenton leading 2-0.
The Thunder scored a single run in their first two turns against Dedgar Jimenez. Princeton, New Jersey native Brandon Wagner knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly, and Ben Rota delivered a run-scoring single.
The bottom of the third inning will resume at 1:00 PM on Saturday, followed by a seven-inning game. Lefty Kyle Hart is scheduled to start the second game for the Sea Dogs. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.
Tickets for any game at Hadlock Field can be purchased at 207-879-9500 or seadogs.com. Book your nine inning vacation today!
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from April 12, 2019
- Ward Slam Leads Senators to 4-2 Win - Harrisburg Senators
- Mother Nature Not Letting up: Suspended in Trenton Due to Rain - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rain Suspends Thunder Home Opener - Trenton Thunder
- Fightins and Flying Squirrels Postponed - Reading Fightin Phils
- Akron RubberDucks at Altoona Curve Postponed to April 13 - Akron RubberDucks
- Curve and RubberDucks Postponed on Friday - Altoona Curve
- Ponies & SeaWolves Postponed on Friday - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Sea Dogs Game Notes April 12th at Trenton - Portland Sea Dogs
- Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #6 - Rumble Ponies (3-2) vs. SeaWolves (4-3) - 7:05 PM - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Erie SeaWolves at Binghamton Rumble Ponies Game Notes - Erie SeaWolves
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.