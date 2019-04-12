Mother Nature Not Letting up: Suspended in Trenton Due to Rain

Trenton, N.J. - Friday night's game between the Portland Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder from Arm & Hammer Park was suspended in the bottom of the third inning due to rain. The game will be resumed on Saturday afternoon beginning at 1:00 PM with Trenton leading 2-0.

The Thunder scored a single run in their first two turns against Dedgar Jimenez. Princeton, New Jersey native Brandon Wagner knocked in the first run with a sacrifice fly, and Ben Rota delivered a run-scoring single.

The bottom of the third inning will resume at 1:00 PM on Saturday, followed by a seven-inning game. Lefty Kyle Hart is scheduled to start the second game for the Sea Dogs. Radio coverage on the WPEI U.S. Cellular Sea Dogs Radio Network begins at 12:45 PM with Mike Antonellis. The game is available on the tune-in app and MiLB.TV.

