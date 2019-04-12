Ward Slam Leads Senators to 4-2 Win

The Senators continued their hot start to the season with a 4-2 win over Bowie on Friday night. Drew Ward hit a grand slam with two outs in the third to give the Senators a 4-2 lead which was enough. Sterling Sharp went five innings to earn his first win. James Bourque pitched the final two innings for his first save. The Sens managed just four hits, but it was enough. With the win the Senators move to 8-1 on the season, their best start in their modern history. Bowie falls to 2-6 with the loss.

Turning Point

Trailing 2-0 in the third, the Senators received a one-out hit from Brian Mejia and then with two outs, back-to-back walks to Chuck Taylor and Austin Davidson. Bowie started Hunter Harvey went to 2-2 on Drew Ward before he drilled the 2-2 pitch over the fence in left for his third home run on the season, giving the Senators a 4-2 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Sterling Sharp went five innings and allowed a run in each of the first two innings, but nothing further, to earn the win. He scattered seven hits while striking out three. Mario Sanchez worked in a game for the first time since last Saturday, tossing a perfect sixth. Ronald Pena pitched the seventh, allowed a single, but struck out the final batter of the inning to end the frame. James Bourque tossed the eighth and ninth innings to earn the save. He struck out three, allowed a hit and walked two in the outing.

With the Gavel

The Senators had just four hits. The grand slam by Ward, a double by Tres Barrera, and singles by Brian Mejia and Ian Sagdal. The offense cooled off Friday night, but the pitching picked them up.

Filibusters

Ward's grand slam was the second on the season for the Sens. Chuck Taylor hit a slam against Bowie on April 4. Rhett Wiseman had his seven-game hit streak snapped, though he hit the ball hard. The 8-1 start for the Senators is their best record after nine games in their modern history. With their third straight strong outing, the Senators team ERA is under 3.00 at 2.92.

On Deck

The Senators and Baysox continue their four-game series Saturday afternoon at 1:35 p.m. The Sens send RH Tyler Mapes to the hill against RH Dillon Tate for Bowie.

