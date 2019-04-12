Fightins and Flying Squirrels Postponed

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils home opener against the Richmond Flying Squirrels was postponed on Friday due to inclement weather, and will be made up at a later date.

Fans with regularly-purchased tickets for April 12 may exchange those tickets for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2019 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Exchange of printed tickets may be done in person, or through the mail. Those with Print at Home tickets or tickets held at Will Call may have their tickets exchanged by calling the Reading Fightin Phils office or emailing info@fightins.com with a replacement game date.

Fans with a buffet ticket may exchange the game-portion of their ticket for seating of equal or lesser value for any remaining 2019 Fightin Phils regular season home game, based on availability. Those with Assurance added to their ticket purchase may exchange their unused tickets from the April 12 game for the exact same type of ticket to any remaining 2019 regular season home game, based on availability.

All fans attending the game as part of a group are encouraged to check with their group leader in regards to whether the group outing will be rescheduled, or if individual exchange of tickets will be done.

Sponsor tickets and tickets with a rain date printed on them may be used on that rain date only. All sponsor tickets with rain dates printed are for the Fightins game on Saturday, April 13 at 5:15 p.m. Opening Night ticket book vouchers will also be accepted at the game on April 13.

