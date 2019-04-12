Sea Dogs Game Notes April 12th at Trenton
April 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release
STARTING PITCHERS
Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (0-0, 0.00)
Trenton: RHP Brady Koerner (0-0, 0.00)
NEWS AND NOTES
FEELS LIKE PORTLAND'S OPENING DAY: The Portland Sea Dogs play their first road game of the season, opening up a six-game trip against the Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) on Friday night at Arm & Hammer Park...Tonight is the home opener for Trenton but Portland's first game since last Sunday at Hadlock Field...The 'Dogs and Binghamton Rumble Ponies had their entire three-game series (Monday-Wednesday) postponed.
DOWN ON STRIKES: Lefty Darwinzon Hernandez tied a career-high with 10 strikeouts, leading the Sea Dogs to a 6-0 win over Reading in the series finale...Bobby Dalbec and Jantzen Witte each went 3-for-4 with a homer and 2 RBI...Portland's pitchers fanned 17 batters, the most most in a 9-inning games since 17 on 4/5/13 vs. Trenton at Hadlock Field...Andrew Schwaab fanned four batters over two innings, Durbin Feltman and Matthew Gorst each worked a scoreless frame.
