Curve and RubberDucks Postponed on Friday

CURVE, Pa. - Friday's game between the Altoona Curve and the Akron RubberDucks at Peoples Natural Gas Field has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a double-header on Saturday, April 13.

Play for Saturday's double-header will begin at 3 p.m. and will consist of two seven-inning games at PNG Field. Gates will open at 2 p.m.

Fans with tickets for Friday's game can bring their ticket stubs back to the PNG Field box office to redeem them for a ticket for a remaining Curve home game in 2019 (of equal or lesser value, based on availability).

Saturday's action will include the first of seven games for the Curve played as the Allegheny Yinzers, presented by Keller Engineers. The Yinzers jerseys will be worn for the second game of the twin bill on Saturday. The Pirates Pierogies will make an appearance at the ballpark and Pittsburgh-style concessions upgrades will be available. For tickets or more information, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office.

