Ponies & SeaWolves Postponed on Friday
April 12, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - Due to the threat of severe weather conditions, Friday night's scheduled game between the Binghamton Rumble Ponies and Erie SeaWolves has been postponed. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, April 13 with first pitch of the opener set for 1:05 PM.
Fans holding tickets to Friday's game can redeem them for tickets of equal or lesser value to any future 2019 Rumble Ponies regular season home game, excluding July 4.
The Rumble Ponies magnetic schedule giveaway will occur during a future home game that will be announced at a later date.
The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show on Saturday starts at 12:50 PM and can be heard on NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.
Tickets for the Rumble Ponies home schedule can be purchased online at BINGRP.COM, over the phone at (607) 722-FUNN, and in person at the Starting Gate Box Office at NYSEG Stadium.
