Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (16-14, 2ND WEST, 6.5 GB 1st Half) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (17-16, 3RD WEST, 7.0 GB 1st Half)

---

RHP Matt Manning (3-1, 2.65) vs. RHP Scooter Hightower (1-3, 5.52) FRIDAY, MAY 10 *6:00 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

PNG FIELD * GAME #31 * ROAD GAME #12 * NIGHT GAME #21

---

Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves will try to bounce back after allowing a season-high 15 hits, leading to a 8-4 loss in game one to the Altoona Curve. The bullpen, which entering Thursday having allowed one ER in 33.2 IP, has now surrendered 11 ER in 10.0 IP. Erie was send Matt Manning to the mound, who has been one of the best arms in all of the MiLB through his first six starts. Detroit's No. 2 overall prospect currently ranks 1st among Double-A pitchers in strikeouts (50), BAA (.139) and WHIP (0.70). He has struck out at least eight batters in his past five outings, including a career-tying 10 strikeout performance versus Altoona on April 10 at UPMC Park. He will be opposed by Scooter Hightower, who is coming off a loss against Richmond on May 5, despite a quality start (6.0 IP, 3 ER, 2 K, 2 BB). Hightower's lone start against Erie this year was in game two (April 30) of the last meeting at PNG Field and he twirled 6.0 innings of one-run ball en route to the Curve's lone win of that series.

---

Sun., May 12 at Altoona 2:00 p.m. TBD vs. RHP James Marvel (3-3, 3.07)

Mon., May 13 Richmond 6:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Tue., May 14 Richmond 6:05 p.m. TBD vs. TBD

Wed., May 15 Richmond 10:35 a.m. TBD vs. TBD

---

- The roster includes 10, Top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline, and two members of the Detroit Tigers 40-man roster

- INF Isaac Paredes is the No. 4 overall prospect, C Jake Rogers is No. 13, and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29.

- INF Sergio Alcantara & LHP Gregory Soto are 40-man members, Alcantara is No. 15 prospect, while Soto is No. 26

- The starting rotation now features five Top-30 Tigers talents: RHP Casey Mize is ranked the No.1 prospect, RHP Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 10 and Logan Shore is No. 16 (Soto included)

- The bullpen features returner and No. 24 prospect Anthony Castro

- The Curve lead the league with 264 hits and the SeaWolves allowed a season-high 15 last night (5/10)

- SeaWolves scored 13 runs on Thursday, the second-highest run total in 2019 (16 on 4/7 vs. TRE)

- The SeaWolves went 9-11 vs. the Curve in 2018 and 4-5 at PNG Field

- Entering 5/9, the bullpen had allowed one ER in their previous 33.2 IP, last two games they've allowed 11 ER in 10.0 IP

- RHP Casey Mize was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 4/28-5/5 (2-0, 0.00 ERA, 14 IP, 11 K, 1 BB, No-hitter)

- After hitting just 11 home runs through the first 23 games of the season, Erie has now slugged 10 in the last seven games

- Erie owns a +43 run differential, best in the league -- have allowed 100 runs, least in the E.L.

- Manning's outing on 5/5 was the 10th time this season an Erie starter has gone 5.0+ innings without allowing an ER

- Erie now has four multi-error games this season (5/9 vs. AKR, 5/2 vs. BOW, 4/20 vs. BNG, 4/9 vs. ALT), they have committed the second-fewest errors (18), only behind Altoona (15)

- Casey Mize threw the third 9.0 inning no-hitter in franchise history (4th no-hitter) on 4/29 at Altoona -- the others were Thad Weber on August 22, 2009 & Elvin Hernandez on August 24, 1995

- Erie RHP Alex Faedo was named EL Pitcher of the Week for the week of 4/22-28 (1-0, 7 IP, 0 H, 5 K, 1 BB)

- SeaWolves have been swept twice in 2019 (vs. BNG 4/18-20 & at TRE 4/26-28) - Swept seven times in 2018

- Erie pitching ranks 4th in the league in team ERA (3.18), Altoona is 8th (3.73)

- Altoona's pitching has walked the least batters in the league (87), while Erie is 4th-fewest (98)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a team batting average of .263 (2nd in Double-A), while Altoona is 3rd in the EL at .248

- Erie's pitching staff has 25 HRA (3rd most), Altoona has allowed 34 home runs (2nd-most)

