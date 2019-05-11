Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game 31 - Rumble Ponies (19-11) vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats (15-18)- 2:05PM

May 11, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(19-11), 2ndEastern Division

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(15-18), 5th Western Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Saturday May 11, 2019 - 2:05 PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

RHP Chris Mazza (0-2, 3.28 ERA) vs. LHP Zach Logue (2-2, 3.97ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TODAY: The Rumble Ponies are continuing a 3-game series against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats this afternoon. Binghamton lost 10-5 in the opener Friday night as the Fisher Cats scored 8-runs in the first inning. It snapped the Ponies 4-game winning streak.

DEGROM BOBBLEHEAD: The first 1,000 fans in attendance today will receive a Jacob DeGrom Bobblehead. The reigning NL Cy Young Award Winner spent part of the 2013 season in Binghamton, making 10 starts. DeGrom is actually starting for the Mets tonight against the Marlins at Citi Field. He is 2-4 this season with a 3.60ERA. In Jacob's last two outings though he has just a 1.29ERA with opponents batting only .146 against him.

WEDNESDAY'S NO-HITTER: Wednesday night, Harol Gonzalez and Ryder Ryan combined to pitch the first Binghamton no-hitter in nearly 13 years (7/23/06). Gonzalez pitched six and two thirds no-hit frames and Ryan shut the door with two and a third perfect innings.

WHAT A WEEK FOR RYDER: The right-hander not-just combined with Harol Gonzalez for a no-hitter on Wednesday, but also turns 24 today. Ryan has allowed only two runs, with a 1.84 ERA in six relief appearances.

MAZZA IS BACK: Chris Mazza returns to Binghamton to make his third start of the year with the Rumble Ponies. He has also made two starts at Triple-A Syracuse. At Double-A this year, he is 0-1 with a 1.98 ERA. Between both levels, he is 0-2 with a 3.28 ERA.

MAZEIKA MASHING: Ponies catcher Patrick Mazeika had a single Wednesday to extend his season-long hitting streak to ten games. Mazeika is batting 5th today and playing first base.

ALCANTARA AN RBI MACHINE: Arismendy Alcantara was 3-5 with 2 RBI in Friday night's loss. This comes after Alcantara hit his first home run of the season in Thursday's 5-3 win in 11 innings over the Senators in Harrisburg.

PREVIEWING NEW HAMPSHIRE: This is the third series between the two teams this year. The two teams split the season-opening 4-game set in Manchester April 4-7. The Fisher Cats then took two of 3 at NYSEG Stadium April 15-17. Binghamton is 3-5 overall against New Hampshire this year. The Fisher Cats have also won the last three games in the series.

COMING UP: The Ponies close out their 3-game set against the Fisher Cats on Mothers Day at 2:05. Then, the Altoona Curve come into town for a three-game series beginning Monday evening.

