Adams 9th-Inning Blast Leads Cats over Ponies

Binghamton, NY - New Hampshire Fisher Cats catcher Riley Adams hit a go-ahead 2-run homer in the ninth off of Adonis Uceta that broke a 4-4 tie and would prove to be the difference as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies fell 6-4 to the Fisher Cats Saturday afternoon at NYSEG Stadium. The Rumble Ponies had second and third with no one out against reliever Danny Young in the ninth, but Young came back to strike out the side to end the game and earn his first save of the year.

The Rumble Ponies were trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, but Sam Haggerty hit an RBI double to drive home the first Ponies run. In the 8th, the Ponies rallied with two out and the bases empty. Haggerty singled and Barrett Barnes hit an RBI Double to cut the deficit to 4-2. The next batter Patrick Mazeika drilled his first homer of the year to right, a two-run shot that tied the game at four.

Haggerty finished 3-3 with a run scored and an RBI while Mazeika finished 2-4 with two RBI. For the Fisher Cats, Adams finished 3-5, with three RBI.

Binghamton has now dropped to 3-6 against New Hampshire this season and have lost four in a row against their Eastern Division foe. They try to avoid the sweep at home on Mother's Day with a 2:05 first pitch on Newsradio 1290 WNBF, on the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn, and on MiLB.TV...with the Horizons Federal Credit Union Pregame Show on radio beginning at 1:50.

POSTGAME NOTES: Fisher Cats infielder Santiago Espinal finished 3-5 with a run scored, as he is now 7-11 with 5 RBI and two runs scored over the first two games of the series...Chris Mazza returned to Binghamton to make his third start of the year at Double A and allowed two runs over 4 and two thirds innings in the no-decision...Ponies reliever Adonis Uceta was perfect in his first two innings of relief, before allowing two runs in the ninth and suffering his first loss of the year.

