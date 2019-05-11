Sea Dogs Game Notes May 11th at Trenton

STARTING PITCHERS

Portland: LHP Dedgar Jimenez (1-2, 4.98)

Trenton: RHP Garrett Whitlock (2-0, 1.89)

NEWS AND NOTES

PEDROIA ON THE TRIP: The Portland Sea Dogs and Trenton Thunder (Yankees affiliate) play the middle game of their three-game set on Saturday night at Arm & Hammer Park...Red Sox 2B Dustin Pedroia is in the lineup and batting second, as he continues his MLB Rehab Assignment...Lefty Dedgar Jimenez is seeking his fourth straight quality start, picking up his first win of the season on 5/5 against Binghamton in game one of a doubleheader at Hadlock Field.

THUNDER TAKE GAME ONE: RHP Adonis Rosa (1-1) fired six innings on just one run and eight strikeouts, leading Trenton to a 6-3 win on Friday night...Portland trailed 6-1 and added two runs in the ninth inning on a double by Cody Asche and a sac-fly from Luke Tendler...Former Sea Dog Wendell Rijo delivered the game-winning RBI with a two-run single in the eighth...Ben Ruta followed with a two-run triple against RHP Andrew Schwaab.

