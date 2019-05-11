Garcia, Pen Deliver, as Goats Capitalize on Senators Errors

HARTFORD - Rico Garcia and three relievers combined to pitch the Hartford Yard Goats to a 2-1 win over the Harrisburg Senators, before 6,850 at Dunkin' Donuts Park. It was Hartford's eighth sellout of the 2019 season and second capacity crowd. The Yard Goats have drawn 81,249 so far this season. Hartford (19-17) capitalized on three Harrisburg errors to score two unearned runs in the fourth inning and defeat the Senators for only the second time in nine meetings.

Garcia (4-0) made it four straight wins, pitching 5 2/3 innings, allowing one run, two walks and eight strike outs. Hartford pitching struck out 14 batters, as Jordan Foley, Logan Cozart and Ben Bowden each fanned two. Bowden notched his league-leading 11th save, pitching around a two-out single in the ninth.

With one out in the fourth inning Tyler Nevin singled. Second baseman Luis Sardinas committed two errors, when he bobbled a ground ball by Alan Trejo then threw it past the first baseman Ian Sagdal, who then fired the ball into the third base stands, attempting to nail Nevin, who was awarded home with the Goats' first run. Willie Abreu then followed with an RBI-single to knock in the run that proved to be the difference.

The Senators chased Garcia in the sixth on a two-out double by Sagdal and a single by Tres Barrrera.

Jackson Tetreault was the tough luck loser, pitching six innings and striking out six. Reliever Trevor Rosenthal, on rehab from the Washington Nationals, pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Abreau and Colton Welker each had two hits for the Yard Goats. Tyler Goeddel had two hits for Harrisburg (24-10).

The rubber game of the three-game series and brief home stand wraps up Sunday at 1:05 PM. Ashton Goudeau will pitch for Hartford against Sterling Sharp for Harrisburg in a battle of right-handers. The game will be broadcast on News Radio 1410AM, on 100.9 FM, in Spanish on 1120AM and on the Internet on newsradio1410.iheart.com and on MiLB.com.

Harrisburg 1-5-4Hartford 2-8-0

WP- Rico Garcia (4-0)

LP- Jackson Tetreault (1-1)

S- Ben Bowden (11)

T- 2:28

A- 6,850

