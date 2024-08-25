Ems Turn Attention to Final Homestand of the Season

Pasco, WA- The Emeralds lost the series finale against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 3-1. Eugene lost 5 out of 6 games this week on the road. They'll now get ready for the final regular season homestand of the year beginning on Tuesday.

Eugene jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 2nd inning. Sabin Ceballos started off the inning with a double and Luke Shliger hit a sacrifice bunt to advance Ceballos into 3rd base. With 2 outs, Quinn McDaniel hit a hard ground ball to the 3rd baseman Arol Vera. Vera wasn't able to field it cleanly and airmailed the throw to first to bring Ceballos home for the first run of the night.

It was a 3 run bottom of the 4th for Tri-City to give them their first lead of the night. After Emeralds starter Esmerlin Vinicio got a quick couple of outs, he hit Shane Matheny with a pitch and Arol Vera singled to put a pair of runners on. The next batter, Werner Blakely, ripped a double out to center field to bring home both runners and give the Dust Devils their first 2 runs of the night. Joe Redfield followed it up with a single to score Blakely and give Tri-City a 3-1 lead.

Vinicio ended his night on the mound after pitching 4 innings. He gave up 3 hits and 3 earned runs while striking out 5 and walking 4. Trent Harris followed him and pitched the 5th and the 6th inning. He did give up 3 hits, but struck out 3 and didn't allow a run to score. Austin Strickland pitched a scoreless 1-2-3 7th inning and struck out 2 batters. Daniel Blair came into the game to pitch the 8th and gave up 1 hit and struck out 1 and he also didn't give up a run.

Blair has now pitched 8 scoreless outings in a row and only given up 4 hits in the last 11 innings on the mound. It's been great to see Blair put everything together down the stretch for the Emeralds bullpen as he has been one of the most reliable arms in the Northwest League in the month of August.

Eugene trailed by 2 runs the rest of the way. They got the game tying run on with 2-outs in the 9th, but couldn't find the big base hit to tie up the game. With the loss tonight, the Dust Devils were able to take 5 out of the 6 games this week against Eugene.

It's already time for the final regular season homestand of the year as the Emeralds get ready for a 6-game series starting on Tuesday night against the Everett AquaSox. First pitch is set for 6:35 P.M.

