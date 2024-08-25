AquaSox Sunk on 11th Inning Double

VANCOUVER, BC: In the second consecutive pitching duel of this series, it was the Vancouver Canadians who ultimately won tonight, defeating the Everett AquaSox 3-2 in 11 innings at Nat Bailey Stadium in Vancouver, B.C.

Right-handed starting pitcher Nick Payero was dialed in across his six innings of work. The Seton Hall University alumni fired six shutout innings, allowing a lone hit while striking out five Canadians and walking two. Across three starts with Everett, tonight was Payero's second scoreless start, and he has racked up 19 strikeouts across 16 innings.

The AquaSox broke the scoreless tie in the top of the fifth inning courtesy of Hunter Fitz-Gerald and Axel Sanchez. Fitz-Gerald smacked a leadoff double for his 16th of the season, and Sanchez brought him home by hitting a sacrifice fly to center field two batters later. The 1-0 lead would hold until the bottom of the seventh inning when Vancouver tied the game.

Pitching the late innings and keeping the 1-1 tie intact were southpaw Holden Laws and righty Stefan Raeth. Laws tossed one shutout inning, and Raeth recorded four outs while throwing a scoreless bottom of the ninth to send the game to extra innings.

Breaking the tie in the top of the 10th inning was Freuddy Batista, who smacked a go-ahead single to score Fitz-Gerald, who began the inning as the ghost runner at second base. The run was the only one that the Frogs could scratch across in the 10th, and Vancouver scored their ghost runner to send the game to another extra frame.

Everett went down scoreless in the top of the 11th inning, and Vancouver capitalized on their opportunity to win the game. Jackson Hornung lined a walk-off double to score Peyton Williams from second base as Vancouver secured a 3-2 victory Saturday night.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox conclude their series up north against the Vancouver Canadians tomorrow! First pitch for Game Six is at 1:05 on Sunday, August 25, with Marcelo Perez on the bump for Everett. Following the conclusion of the series, the Frogs travel south for six games against the Eugene Emeralds beginning August 27. Everett ultimately returns home on Monday, September 2, at 4:05 p.m. to kick start their final homestand of the season!

