Turned up to 11: C's Win Late

August 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians celebrated their first 11-inning game this season with a 3-2 walk-off win over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] Saturday night at The Nat.

Tied 2-2 entering the eleventh, Grayson Thurman (W, 6-2) stranded the potential go-ahead run at third with a pair of Ks and a groundout to keep the score even and set up the bottom of the stanza. Vancouver needed all of two pitches to send the crowd of nearly 6,000 home happy; Jackson Hornung whacked a 1-0 offering from Tyler Cleveland (L, 2-2) the opposite way into the right field corner that bounced on the outside part of the chalk line to score placed runner Peyton Williams from second and walk it off for the C's 3-2.

Hornung's heroics were made possible by a comeback effort in the tenth. After Everett scored their placed runner with an RBI single from Freuddy Batista, the Canadians answered in the home half with a run of their own. Bryce Arnold - a late inning defensive replacement in his first plate appearance of the night - laid down a sacrifice bunt to move the placed runner to third before Jace Bohrofen wrapped a game-tying single around the bag at first to make it 2-2.

Everett started the scoring with a run in the fifth, but that was all starter Grant Rogers would allow. The big right-hander went seven complete, scattered five hits, struck out six and didn't walk a batter for his second quality start in four turns at the level. Jay Harry got him off the hook with a game-tying solo homer in the seventh that evened the score at one.

Kai Peterson put up two zeroes between the eighth and ninth to keep the game tied and send it to extras.

With the win, Vancouver keeps pace with Spokane in the second half standings and gains a game on both Everett and Hillsboro. The C's will wake up tomorrow one game out of first and seven games up on their nearest competition for a playoff spot with 13 regular season games remaining.

Pat Gallagher toes the slab for the Canadians tomorrow opposite Everett's Marcelo Perez in the final game of both this week's series and the season set between these two clubs. First pitch for a White Spot Family Fun Sunday is set for 1:05 p.m. Catch C's On Deck at 10:00 a.m. on Sportsnet 650 then the coverage of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball starting at 1:00 p.m. across the C's Broadcast Network: Sportsnet and Bally Live.

