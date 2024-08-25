Ems Drop 3rd Straight Against Tri-City

Pasco, WA- The Emeralds lost game 4 against the Tri-City Dust Devils by a final score of 2-1. Tri-City has now taken 4 of the first 5 games of the series.

Tri-City jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the 1st inning. Joe Redfield got a 1-out hit and Shane Matheny followed it up by hitting a single to bring home Redfield and score the first run of the night.

Things were quiet for these two teams until the 6th inning. Both starters were great tonight. The Emeralds starter, Manuel Mercedes, threw 5 innings on the mound and gave up 4 hits and allowed just 1 run. He walked 3 batters and struck out 3. The Dust Devils starter Jorge Marcheco was great on the mound as he struck out 8 batters over 4 innings and didn't give up a run.

The Emeralds bullpen was solid once again tonight. Tyler Vogel pitched the 6th inning and did give up a run but also struck out 2 batters. Tommy Kane put together his 2nd strong performance on the mound this week as he pitched the 7th and 8th inning and gave up only 1 hit and 1 walk while striking out a batter and not allowing a run.

The Emeralds lone run of the night came in the top of the 8th inning. Jonah Cox drew a walk to start the inning off and was able to steal 2nd for his 20th stolen base of the year with Eugene. He was able to advance into 3rd on a wild pitch and Sabin Ceballos hit a sac-fly RBI out to right field to bring Cox home. Ceballos has had a good week in the batter's box as he now has hit 5 RBI's in the first 4 games this week.

With the loss tonight the Dust Devils have now secured a series victory over Eugene. If the Ems can take tomorrow night's series finale, they would end the year with a season split against the Dust Devils.

Esermlin Vinicio will toe the rubber tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05 P.M for the series finale. There's now only 13 games remaining left in the regular season. After the conclusion of tomorrow night's game Eugene will head home and get ready for their final regular season series of the year at home against the Everett AquaSox. Game 1 of that series will start on Tuesday.

