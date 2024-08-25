Hops Suffer 1-0 Loss Despite Taking a No-Hitter into the Ninth

August 25, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Hillsboro Hops News Release







(Hillsboro, OR)- Jose Cabrera made his ninth start of the year, facing off against Yunjanyer Herrera for the Spokane Indians at Hillsboro Ballpark. In one of the best pitching games of the year, Jose Cabrera got charged with the loss despite not allowing a hit for 8.2 innings. A runner reached via error and was driven in on an RBI double to give Spokane a 1-0 lead, which would be the final Cabrera struck out a career-high eleven batters.

Herrera and Cabrera were both dealing. Through six innings Tommy Troy had been the only batter to record a hit between both teams.

Cabrera allowed a walk in the first inning and then retired 17 straight batters before allowing another walk.

Herrera went toe-to-toe against Cabrera, only allowing two hits and one walk. Herrera struck out six batters in his scoreless outing. Bryson Hammer took the eighth inning. Hammer retired the first two batters he faced but allowed a two-out walk to Gavin Logan. Junior Franco grounded out to end the inning, and the game remained scoreless.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, a Spokane batter reached via error by Kevin Sim. The Indians capitalized on the Hop's mistake as Kyle Karros hit an RBI double to end the shutout and Cabrera's no-hit bid. Yordin Chalas recorded the final out of the ninth.

Jose Cabrera had a career-high day, striking out eleven batters, allowing one hit, no earned runs, and allowing two walks in 8.2 innings of work.

After Bryson Hammer had a scoreless appearance, Luis Amoroso took the bottom of the ninth as Spokane held a 1-0 lead. Tommy Troy hit a double, advancing to third after Gavin Conticello hit an infield single. With runners at the corners and no outs, Gino Grover drew a walk to load the bases. Jackson Hurley struck out for the third time to record the first out of the inning. A fly-out and ground-out left the bases loaded, and the Hops lost 1-0 to the Indians.

The final game of the series will start at 1:05 pm at Hillsboro Ballpark, with the pre-game show at 12:50 on Portland's CW and RipCity Radio 620 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from August 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.