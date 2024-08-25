Gavin Conticello's Clutch Two-Run Homer Leads Hops to 5-4 Victory

Hillsboro, OR - The Hillsboro Hops are the only team in the Northwest League to have a winning record against the Spokane Indians in 2024 and they would add to that win total in the series finale. After a heartbreaking 1-0 loss last night, the Hops had some late-inning dramatics of their own on Sunday when Gavin Conticello hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the eighth. Tommy Troy, Junior Franco and Gavin Conticello all had two-hit games for the Hops in the win.

Spokane got on the board first in the series finale on a sacrifice fly in the third by Dyan Jorge. Then, the Indians added some insurance runs to their lead in the fifth inning on three hits and three stolen bases. Jesus Bugarin stole home and the 3rd overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft Charlie Condon had an RBI single that made it 3-0.

Avery Short lasted five innings for the Hops and was chased from the game after 72 pitches. He allowed six hits and three earned runs.

Left-hander Alberto Pacheco was dominant for Spokane as he held the Hops scoreless through five frames. He was facing the top of the Hillsboro order for the third time around in the sixth inning and Hillsboro would turn the tides. Four straight singles by the 1-4 hitters brought the score to 3-2 and then Jose Fernandez tied the game with a fielder's choice groundout.

Matthew Linksey came on for the Hops in the seventh inning and walked the bases loaded with just one out. Javier Colina turned to the lefty Philip Abner to face the NWL triple crown leader Kyle Karros in a 3-3 game and Karros grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Jose Cordova was hit-by-pitch to lead off the eighth inning and got into scoring position with the fifth stolen base of the night for Spokane. Hayden Durke got two straight outs, but then a two-out RBI single by the nine-hole hitter Jesus Bugarin gave the Indians the lead.

Hillsboro again sent up the top of the order against Cade Denton who was looking to close the door. Junior Franco hit a leadoff single, his second hit of the game and that sent up Gavin Conticello with nobody out. Conticello, wo had hit just one home run since June 22nd blasted a two-run shot to dead centerfield on a 3-1 pitch to give the Hops a 5-4 lead. The 413-foot homer was his eighth of the year.

Alfred Morillo came on in the ninth and worked around a single and walk to record his 11th save of the season. With the win, Hillsboro finished the season with a 14-10 record against the first-half NWL Champion Spokane Indians.

The Hops will welcome the Vancouver Canadians to Hillsboro Ballpark on Tuesday for a six-game set. Hillsboro trails Vancouver by seven games with 12 games to play in the 2024 season. First pitch on Tuesday is at 7:05 with the pregame show starting at 6:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

