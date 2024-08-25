All-Around Team Win Earns C's Series Victory

VANCOUVER, BC - The Canadians secured the series and the season set over the Everett AquaSox [SEA] with a 6-1 win in front of a sellout crowd at The Nat on Sunday afternoon.

After a scoreless first, the C's took the lead for good in the second when Je'Von Ward singled on an 0-2 pitch with two outs and Brennan Orf doubled him home.

Vancouver added two more in the fourth. Peyton Williams doubled, Nick Goodwin scored him with a double of his own and Bryce Arnold brought in Goodwin with a base hit to make it 3-0.

Starter Pat Gallagher (W, 7-5) turned in a terrific bounce back outing after failing to escape the first a week ago. The right-hander went five scoreless, allowed just one hit - a one-out triple in the fourth that he stranded - walked one and struck out seven.

Jace Bohrofen homered for the third time in the series to begin the fifth and the C's plated two more in the sixth on a Ward double, three walks - the last of which came with the bases loaded - and a sacrifice fly from Jackson Hornung to put themselves in front 6-0.

Everett would spoil the shutout in the eighth with three soft singles that scored a run, but that would be all as the trio of Irv Carter, JJ Sanchez and Geison Urbaez took care of the final four innings.

Arnold - a native of Grimsby, ON - paced the offense with three hits, a walk and a run scored. Ward had two knocks while Orf, Bohrofen and Nick Deschamps all reached twice.

With the win and Spokane's loss in Hillsboro this afternoon, the Canadians will wake up tomorrow tied with the Indians for first place in the second half standings and seven games up on the Hops for the final playoff spot. 12 games remain in the regular season.

After Monday's off day, the Canadians head to Hillsboro Ballpark for the final road trip of the year. Catch RE/MAX Canadians Baseball Tuesday through Sunday on Sportsnet 650.

