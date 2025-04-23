Missed Chances, Late Wavering Doom C's

April 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

EVERETT, WA - The Vancouver Canadians dropped the opening game of their six-game set against the Everett AquaSox [SEA] by the score of 3-2, after a wild 9th inning led to the walk-off defeat. The C's led 2-1 heading into the 9th but Everett put five baserunners on in the bottom of the inning, scoring two and earning the win.

The Canadians plated the game's first run in the top of the 5th inning after a two-out blast off the bat of Je'Von Ward - his first. However, that lead was short lived; the AquaSox blasted a solo shot of their own on the first pitch of the bottom of the inning to tie the game at one. Adrian Pinto broke the tie in the top of the 8th inning, hitting a two-out homer - his third - to left field to give the Canadians the lead once again.

After JJ Sanchez pitched around two walks to get out of the 8th inning, things didn't go as smoothly in the 9th. The AquaSox lead-off hitter reached on a single then a throwing error led to another runner reaching. On that play, the Canadians had a chance to turn two, but second base was left uncovered as Sean Keys threw over to nab the lead runner. That play was followed by a hit by pitch, game-tying walk, and walk-off single that scored the game's winning run.

Starter Grant Rogers was solid yet again, completing five innings while allowing three hits, four walks, and punching out six. He allowed his first earned run of his season, raising his ERA to 0.45. Nate Garkow was also effective in relief, tossing two complete innings while allowing just one hit, one walk, and striking out five.

The two-hour, seven minute game was the quickest of the season for the Canadians, as they lost their fourth straight game to fall to 7-9 on the season. Canadians baseball continues on Wednesday night, with Jackson Wentworth toeing the slab for the Canadians against AquaSox starter Shaddon Peavyhouse. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on Sportsnet 650.

