Everett Defeats Vancouver 3-2 In Series Opener Walk-Off

April 23, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WA: The Everett AquaSox defeated the Vancouver Canadians on Tuesday night at Funko Field courtesy of infielder Luis Suisbel, whose ninth inning walk-off single propelled Everett to a 3-2 win.

Right-handed starting pitcher Nick Payero anchored the first four innings of the game for the AquaSox, allowing five hits while holding the Canadians to one run. He lowered his earned run average to 2.93 in the process, walking one and striking out one.

Trailing 1-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning, outfielder Carson Jones tied the game. The 24-year-old alumni from Virginia Tech demolished a 400-foot home run to straight away center field. Jones' long ball was his second of the season, and the hit was Everett's third of the game.

Payero concluded his outing in the top of the sixth inning. His final line featured six innings pitched with one run given up, six hits allowed, one batter walked, and two batters struck out - all completed on a meager 64 pitches. 41 of Payero's pitches were thrown for strikes in what was his strongest outing of the season thus far.

Vancouver took a 2-1 lead in the top of the eighth inning courtesy of center fielder Adrian Pinto, who hit a solo home run to left field with two outs. Pinto's home run was his third of the season. The AquaSox positioned themselves to rally in the latter half of the inning as Lazaro Montes and Tai Peete drew consecutive walks with one out. The Canadians got out of the jam, though, inducing a ground out and tallying a strikeout to end the inning.

Coming down to their final opportunity during the bottom of the ninth, the Frogs needed another spark. They found one. After loading the bases, Colt Emerson drew a walk, tying the game. Ending the contest one batter later was Suisbel, who drilled a sharp ground ball down the first base line to bring home the game-winning run.

Everett finished the game with six hits - three of which went for extra bases. Peete continued his hot streak that began last week in Tri-City, doubling tonight. He is now hitting .300 across his last five games, doubling three times, collecting six base hits, and driving home two runners across that span.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E

VANCOUVER CANADIANS 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 1 0 2 7 1

EVERETT AQUASOX 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 3 6 0

WIN - Gabrial Sosa (1-0) LOSS - JJ Sanchez (0-2)

EVERETT PITCHING: Payero (6.0), Dale (2.0), Sosa (1.0)

VANCOUVER PITCHING: Rogers (5.0), Garkow (2.0), Sanchez (1.0), Munson (0.0)

HOME RUNS: Jones - EVT (2), Ward - VAN (1), Pinto - VAN (3)

TIME: 2:07

LOOKING AHEAD: Tomorrow night is Baseball Bingo presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots! Bring your pens, pencils, and scorecards to try your luck and win prizes. Additionally, it is HomeStreet Bank $5.00 Wednesday! Stop by participating HomeStreet Bank locations to receive a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Reserved ticket redeemable at the Funko Field Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.