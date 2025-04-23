Foster's Huge Homer the Highlight in Hillsboro Defeat of Tri-City

HILLSBORO - LF Rio Foster hit his first High-A home run in style, sending a blast 436 feet that flew over the batter's eye in center field, but the Tri-City Dust Devils (8-8) fell 12-3 to the Hillsboro Hops (11-5) in the opening game of a six-game series night Tuesday at Hillsboro Ballpark.

Foster's solo shot came in the 4th inning off Hillsboro starter Daniel Nuñez (1-1), who otherwise limited the Tri-City offense to two other runs that came in on RBI hits by 2B Adrian Placencia (3rd inning single) and DH Joe Redfield (6th inning ground-rule double). The Hops' lineup got to Dust Devils starter Austin Gordon (0-1), putting up eight runs in the first three innings and answering every Tri-City run with scoring of their own.

DUST DEVILS NOTES

-Dust Devils pitching racked up 13 strikeouts on the night, led by Gordon's four punchouts. Relievers Max Gieg, Montana Semmel and Dylan Phillips each recorded three strikeouts, with Phillips throwing 1.2 innings of scoreless and hitless relief.

-Rio Foster's clearing of the center field batter's eye put him in an elite club on the 2025 Tri-City roster. OF Alexander Ramirez cleared the same Hillsboro Ballpark batter's eye with a long home run in his 2023 season with the club.

-Placencia's RBI single extended his hitting streak to 12 games, while 1B Ryan Nicholson's 6th inning hit pushed his on-base streak to 15 games. The lefty has reached base in every game he's played for the Dust Devils.

IT ONLY COUNTS FOR ONE

Tri-City will seek to bounce back in game two of their six-game series with Hillsboro, scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. first pitch Wednesday evening at Hillsboro Ballpark. Right-hander Victor Mederos (0-2, 3.52 ERA) takes the mound for the Dust Devils, countered by righty Casey Anderson (1-0, 4.50 ERA) of the Hops.

The game broadcast begins with the Dust Devils Pregame Show at 5:45 p.m., which you can listen to for free on the MiLB app and at dustdevilsbaseball.com.

The series continues through Sunday afternoon, with Tri-City then returning home to take on their Inland Northwest rivals, the Spokane Indians, for a six-game series beginning Tuesday, April 29th at 6:30 p.m. For tickets to games in the Spokane series, as well as for all 2025 Dust Devils home games, visit the official ticket site, dustdevilsbaseball.com.

