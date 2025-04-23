Hops Pour It on Dust Devils in 12-3 Win

Hillsboro, OR - The Hops led the Northwest league in hitting and runs scored entering the series opener against Tri-City and they would extend that lead over the rest of the league with their performance on Tuesday night. Hillsboro racked up 14 hits and scored 12 runs, including home runs by Ryan Waldschmidt and Demetrio Crisantes in the series opening win at Hillsboro Ballpark. Crisantes' home run traveled 457-feet, one of the longest home runs in Hillsboro Ballpark history.

Hillsboro wasted no time getting on the board in the first inning as Ryan Waldschmidt got the party started with a two-RBI triple. He came in to score his first of three runs in the game on a single by Demetrio Crisantes that made it 3-0 Hops heading to the second inning.

They wouldn't look back from there, pouring on five more runs in the third in one of the biggest innings of the season. Hillsboro had four hits in the frame, including three extra-base hits. Ryan Waldschmidt hit a two-run homer and Demetrio Crisantes capped off the inning with one of the longest home runs in Hillsboro Ballpark history, hitting a 457-foot blast off Austin Gordon.

Gordon was chased from the game after just 2.2 innings, allowing eight runs and seven hits.

Daniel Nunez was making his third start of the season for Hillsboro and was looking to rebound from two bad outings to start the season. He was in control on Tuesday, turning in a quality start over six innings. Tri-City got three runs off Nunez, including a long home run over the batter's eye by Rio Foster, but the Hops' lead was more than enough for Nunez to get the win.

The Hops added another three-run frame in the sixth on four more hits, making it 12-3 entering the seventh. Edgar Isea, Sam Knowlton and Alexis Liebano all pitched scoreless innings of relief over the last three frames to secure the win.

Demetrio Crisantes was four-for-four with three singles, a home run and three RBI, J.J. D'Orazio had a three hit game and Ryan Waldschmidt was two-for-three with three runs scored and four RBI.

Hillsboro also tied the franchise record for triples in a game with three (D'Orazio, Rojas and Waldschmidt).

The Hops and Dust Devils will square off for game two of the series tomorrow night at Hillsboro Ballpark. First pitch is at 6:05 with the pregame show starting at 5:50 on Rip City Radio 620 and Bally Live.

