Victor Arias Named NWL Player of the Week

April 21, 2025 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians outfielder Victor Arias as the Northwest League Player of the Week for April 14-20 after he went 8-for-20 with two doubles, a home run, seven runs scored, four RBI, five walks and two steals in five games. The 21-year-old is the first C's player to earn a league award this season.

MLB Pipeline's #29 Blue Jays prospect started the week with a three-hit showing on April 15 then added two more hits each of the next two days. He clubbed his first High-A homer of his career on April 18 to add two more RBI to his weekly total.

The Maracay, VZ native is slashing .283/.397/.434 with an .831 OPS, five doubles, a homer, eight runs scored, seven RBI, nine walks and five steals in six chances this year. He is riding a nine-game hitting streak into this week's series at Everett - the longest active streak on the roster - and he is among league leaders in hits, doubles, extra base hits, total bases and steals.

Arias and the Canadians start their series with the AquaSox Tuesday night at Funko Field then return to The Nat to take on Hillsboro April 29-May 4. Tickets for those games are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from April 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.