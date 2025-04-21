Frogs Fall in Final Game of Tri-City Series

Pasco, WA: In an Easter Sunday matinee that saw the Everett AquaSox and Tri-City Dust Devils collect an equal amount of hits, the foes from Eastern Washington ultimately ended up victorious 4-1 over the AquaSox.

A pair of run-scoring singles set Tri-City ahead 3-0 in the bottom of the first. Alexander Ramirez knocked an RBI single to break the scoreless draw, and with two outs, Juan Flores padded the lead by hitting a two-run single to left field.

In the top of the second inning, Everett scored their only run of the afternoon. Lazaro Montes, the Seattle Mariners' No. 2 prospect, hit a lead-off double, and Freuddy Batista doubled him home. Montes' double was his third of the season, and Batista's was his fourth. Batista also tallied his first RBI of 2025 while raising his batting average to .318 following the play.

Following the first inning jam, right-handed starting pitcher Evan Truitt settled in for the rest of his outing, throwing five innings of three-run baseball. The 21-year-old Charleston Southern alumni struck out four, walked three, and allowed only three hits to the Dust Devils.

Pitching out of the bullpen, Elijah Dale and Charlie Beilenson each threw one scoreless inning, with Dale striking out one and Beilenson punching out two. Both pitchers have been lights out since the season began, becoming go-to options in relief for AquaSox manager Zach Vincej. Dale has yet to allow a run across nine innings of work and has struck out nine, and Beilenson has allowed only a single run to score across eight innings pitched. Beilenson has also struck out 12 batters.

The game's final run would occur in the bottom of the eighth inning as Tri-City's Anthony Scull hit his first home run of the season. Everett would go down scoreless the following inning, sealing the Dust Devils' Easter Sunday victory and series victory as well.

LOOKING AHEAD: The AquaSox return home Tuesday, April 22, at 7:05 p.m. to face off against their friendly foes from the north! The Vancouver Canadians will travel to town for a six-game showdown. Make sure to join us for a fun-packed week including an AquaSox hat giveaway on Funko Friday, post-game Fireworks presented by Tulalip Resort Casino on Saturday, and Sunday Fun Day featuring Signature Sunday and Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Post of Subs!

