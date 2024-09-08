Ems Conclude 2024 Season in Vancouver
September 8, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)
Eugene Emeralds News Release
Vancouver, BC - The Emeralds dropped the final game of the 2024 season by a final score of 8-4. Eugene took 2 out of the 6 games on the road to close out the season.
Eugene ends the season with a 59-72 record as they fall short of the postseason for a 2nd straight year. They'll turn their attention to the 2025 season as they'll try to find their way back into the play.
Season tickets and mini-plans can be purchased for the upcoming 2025 season. You can give the Emeralds box office a call to secure your plan today by calling: 541-342-5367
The 2024 season is now officially in the books for the Emeralds. While it seems like a long offseason, first pitch next April in PK Park will be here before we know it.
The Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants.
