Canadians Walk-off Emeralds for Game 5 Victory

September 8, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Eugene Emeralds News Release







Vancouver, BC- The Emeralds dropped game 5 against the Vancouver Canadians by a final score of 6-5. Peyton Williams hit a 2-out walk-off single in the 9th to give the C's their 2nd walk-off victory of the series.

Vancouver jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first. Jevon Ward led off the game with a double and the very next batter Jackson Hornung singled to bring home ward.

In the bottom of the 5th the C's added onto their lead with a pair of runs. Marcos De La Rosa led off the inning with a double and after a quick error there was a pair of runners on the corners with nobody out. The next batter, Jackson Hornung, hit a sac-fly RBI to bring home De La Rosa on the play. A few batters later Jay Harry ripped a 2-out double to score Ward and extend the C's lead to 3-0.

Mikell Manzano was the Emeralds starter tonight and pitched 3 innings while giving up 4 hits and 1 earned run. He didn't allow a walk and struck out 2. Matt Mikulski pitched the 4th and the 5th innings and gave up 3 hits and 2 runs, although just 1 of them was earned. He also struck 2 and didn't issue a walk.

Eugene's bats came to life in a big way in the top of the 7th inning. Charlie Szykowny led off the inning with a single and Onil Perez doubled to put runners at 2nd and 3rd base. Szykowny was able to score on a wild pitch for the first Ems run of the night. Scott Bandura ripped a single through the infield to score Perez and cut the deficit to just 1 run. The newest Emerald, Allan Cerda stepped into the box and hit a 2-run home run to give Eugene the 4-3 lead. Cerda now has 2 home runs for the Ems in his first 3 games played.

Jack Payton followed up the home run with a no-doubt shot of his own to give Eugene back-to-back home runs for the 2nd time this year. The first 5 batters all tallied base hits and all 5 of them scored as Eugene had jumped out to a 5-3 lead after the top of the 7th.

Daniel Blair came into the game in the bottom of the 9th to try to close out the game but wasn't able to do so. Alex Stone led off the inning with a single and Bryce Arnold followed it up with a double. Marcos De La Rosa got hit by a pitch to load up the bases with nobody out. Je'Von Ward hit a sac-fly RBI to bring the deficit to just 1 run. Blair struck out Jackson Hornung for the 2nd out of the inning. With runners on 2nd and 3rd, Peyton Williams shot a ground ball through the left side of the infield for a base hit and both runners came home to score on the play to give the C's the 6-5 victory.

The Ems will be back in action tomorrow night at 1:05 P.M for the final game of the 2024 season. Dylan Carmouche will be on the bump for the Ems.

