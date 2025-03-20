Andrew Brown Is Participating in the Boys and Girls Club of Emeralds' Valley Catwalk for a Cause

Eugene, OR - Andrew Brown is the director of sales for the Eugene Emeralds and is participating in the local Boys and Girls Club Catwalk for a Cause campaign. He is fundraising money to support the cause, and has a goal of raising $2,500. He has already kicked off his fundraising campaign in his efforts to help the Boys and Girls Club raise $100,000. Money raised during this campaign will help cover operating costs for the launch of a new expansion clubhouse at the Clearlake Community Center in Eugene's Bethel area to help service even more families in the local area. There are two events coming up in the next few weeks that the community can get involved in.

Tacovore has jumped in to support Andrew and his fundraising campaign. On Tuesday, April 1st, Tacovore will be donating a portion of all proceeds to the Boys and Girls Club of Emerald Valley. Tacovore will be open between 11:00 AM and 9:00 PM that day.

Human Bean is also hosting Andrew & The Boys and Girls Club for an all day fundraiser on Thursday, April 3rd. If you purchase a coffee at ANY Lane County Human Bean location, they are donating 100% of the proceeds to the club.

"This team has always been a community pillar, and we will be for years to come." said Andrew Brown, Director of Sales. "I'm just excited to be a part of the Catwalk for a Cause and continue to be a fundraising partner with the Boys and Girls Club of Emeralds Valley.

Andrew's fundraising page: Eugene Emeralds are the High-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's San Francisco Giants. The Eugene Emeralds are dedicated to providing the best in family entertainment and creating a fun, safe environment for everyone to enjoy watching a baseball game. For more information, please visit our website at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or call the Emeralds front office at 541-342-5367.

